Adopt-a-precinct readies for final round of 2020

Those who cast their ballots early Tuesday at The Villages Sumter County Service Center will be greeted by professionals.
After all, Hometown Civitan members will have assisted in early voting for all three elections this year.
Hometown Civitan and 10 other local organizations are part of Sumter County’s Adopt-A-Precinct program. The effort officially began in 2018 and is being used again this year.
“They’ve been a true asset to the elections office,” said Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen. “Building that team that’s all there for their charity, it just works out really well.”
The program works through groups signing up to staff a voting site as a team, but they don’t keep their wages from the day. Instead, the money goes to charities, raising thousands of dollars for the community.
This year, Adopt-A-Precinct staffing accounts for 10 out of Sumter’s 26 precincts and one early voting site. Early voting begins in Sumter County on Tuesday and goes from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. until Oct. 31.
The Santiago Women’s Club is one of the participating groups, although it won’t be staffing early voting. The group staffs the Santiago Recreation Center for Election Day and has raised about $4,000 so far this year, according to Pat Screaton, the club’s Adopt-A-Precinct team leader.
It’s the club’s second biggest fundraiser.
“A lot of us who work it consider it our patriotic duty, but we have a lot of fun doing it,” said Screaton, of Village Santiago. “And it’s a good fundraiser for the club.”
The money tends to go to charities or teachers’ groups to help children, domestic violence victims and women veterans, she said.
For Hometown Civitan, all of the money goes back to fellow nonprofits in the community, said Laura McLaughlin, Hometown Civitan board member and leader of the club’s Adopt-A-Precinct effort.
Tuesday will mark the third time the group has assisted with early voting this year, too.
The group expects to receive its final check for their weeks of work at the beginning of December, said McLaughlin, of the Village of Collier.
She estimates it will be about $45,000.
“It’s an important thing that Bill Keen sees the value in this program because the money profits deserving nonprofits that need funding,” she said.
“It’s a win-win. Our club wins because we make a lot of money, and the community wins because the money goes back to them. I think it’s a wonderful example of how government can meet community.”
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
