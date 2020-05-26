A special sanctuary

Florida has more open national cemeteries than any other state. Cemeteries opened in recent years in Tallahassee and Mims brought the total to nine. But it is the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell that is the nation’s second-busiest (Riverside, California is first). Located less than 30 miles southwest of The Villages, the 512-acre sanctuary has conducted nearly 168,000 burials since 1988. An average of 26 services are conducted there 272 days each year. “We’re here to commemorate the service of veterans, and also to host ceremonies like the one on
Memorial Day, to commemorate veterans and what they mean to this country,” said Tony Thomas, the cemetery’s executive director.
Columbarium 4
The most recent of the cemetery’s four above-ground columbariums was opened in 2018. Each is designed around a courtyard to provide visitor circulation and privacy. Each niche is covered with a plaque identifying the remains of the deceased.
Pumping Station
A 4-million gallon retention pond, which reclaims some water from the state prison next door, provides water for the landscape. About 50,000 gallons are used each day in the rainy season and up to a million gallons in the summer.
Cremation Garden
A scatter garden offers an alternative to burying cremated remains or placing them in a columbarium niche. The garden is located at the center of the cemetery near the flag assembly area and is surrounded by oak trees and burial plots.
Flag Assembly
Built at the center of the cemetery around a bubbling fountain, this area pays tribute to all branches of the military. Flags are lowered to half-staff every morning until all services are concluded, then returned to full staff at the end of the day.
Section 441
This is one of more than three dozen sections with flat markers, designed for the burial of cremated remains. While easier for caretakers to mow around, the concept proved unpopular with veterans and was abandoned for upright headstones.
Section 627
Casket burials today take place in this area, a cluster of 27 sections added in 2008. Section 627 was opened in 2017 and already is more than
80% full. The cemetery is in the midst of a new 50-acre expansion.
Cemetery Entrance
A public information center and five lanes for arriving corteges greet visitors at the cemetery’s entrance. Just past the entrance, near Columbarium 1, is the Memorial Walk, with 51 sculptural memorials.
