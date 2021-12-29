After almost two years of topsy-turvy uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at Live Oaks Community Church, things are looking up.
Live Oaks' permanent Southern Oaks campus in Wildwood stands across from Brownwood Paddock Square – drawing strong attendance for worship much like the church's Woodridge campus in Oxford. And between 100 and 150 people watch Sunday worship from the comfort of their cars and golf carts at The Grove, located at the Woodridge campus, behind Walmart.
"Our attendance is up, and the people are coming back," Lead Pastor Chris Holck said. "With The Villages re-populating for the winter, our numbers are going up. Plus, we are seeing a healthy number of visitors coming in to check out a service."
The recent growth at Live Oaks and other local houses of worship seems to contradict nationwide trends in public confidence toward religion. A July Gallup poll asked Americans to describe their confidence in 14 major U.S. institutions, ranging from the medical system, the police and big business to the criminal justice system, the military and banks.
When it comes to what Gallup referred to as "the church or organized religion," 37% of those surveyed said they were confident in the institution. That's down 5% from a similar poll taken in 2020. Along with small businesses and banks, religion had the second-largest year-to-year drop by percentage among all the institutions. Only the medical system experienced a sharper decline, and law enforcement was the only institution to see an increase in 2021, rising 3%.
But churches in The Villages area are much more greatly appreciated than those in the rest of the nation.
"I do believe that older Americans, such as those who call The Villages home, have a higher level of commitment to the local church," Holck said. "We've had more years to develop our ties and confidence in the local church."
Countryside Baptist Church in Fruitland Park sees church attendance and interest growing steadily since regular in-person worship resumed last summer. Church Pastor John Stricklen believes he knows why people are coming back.
"In this current climate of COVID, political and economic turmoil and other issues, people are turning toward the Lord again," he said. "They are praying more, asking the Lord what they can do to handle what is going on."
Pastor Keith Johnson, of the Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages, also sees a correlation in area church confidence and global turmoil.
"People are looking for real answers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "When they start considering those deeper questions, they turn to the Bible, then reach out to clergy and other Bible teachers. We are now in a time where people are thinking about what God is saying, who he is."
In Wildwood, confidence in religion is being seen on the virtual level thanks to Living Room Church on Facebook. The initiative was launched in part by the Rev. Michael Beck, co-pastor of both Wildwood United Methodist Church and St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Ocala.
"The Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church recently decided to make Living Room Church its own entity," Beck said. "It's the first all-online congregation in Florida UMC history."
Living Room Church is based on Wildwood UMC's launching of online worship and events last year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Beck to halt all in-person gatherings. Beck and others soon discovered that those who were joining the church during the pandemic preferred worshiping and participating online, so Living Room Church was born.
"Today we have over 1,400 Living Church Room members, and that number can only go higher," Beck said.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.