Owen Sehell's eyes light up as he enters the community center where Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. hosts its robotics program. By January, Owen, 13, already knew how to drive robots by creating simple and complex sequences. "I always feel so proud when I finish the sequence and the robot follows it, because it makes me feel like I accomplished something,” said Owen, of Ocala. The robotics initiative is one of SoZo Kids' latest programs. SoZo Kids is run by Pastor Dave Houck, the founder of the Help Agency of the Forest, and aims to break the cycle of poverty for thousands living in Ocala National Forest.
It holds activities including an after-school program and summer camp in the forest.
The initiative began when Friends of SoZo Kids, a nonprofit Villages lifestyle group that helps support the Help Agency and SoZo Kids, started a program for summer camp last year. It was so popular, they brought it to the after-school program.
"It really keeps them focused on their schoolwork and creates a future career potential they may not have had before,” Houck said.
During summer and after-school, Friends of SoZo Kids volunteers help students with homework and activities, including robotics.
Ed Latimer, a Village of Fernandina resident and former engineer, created a tablet program using an app that connects to robots using Bluetooth since Wi-Fi is not readily available in the forest.
He enjoys watching the children use it. They get really excited on robot day and you can see it all over their faces, he said, especially when they achieve a goal.
Owen hopes he can build new equipment to help others in the future. It would be cool to make a robot that creates experiences for kids who may not be able to participate in them, he said.
"They would be able to explore a jungle, climb a mountain or even go into space and never have to worry about getting hurt or left behind,” he said.
To volunteer, or for information, visit friendsof sozokids.com or email contact@friendsofsozokids.com.
