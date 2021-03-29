Local Fans Excited for State's Sports Slate Ahead

Mary McLean is used to watching her beloved University of Alabama play in — and often win — College Football Playoff National Championships.
But when given the opportunity for the Crimson Tide to compete for their sixth national title in a dozen years right in her own proverbial backyard, there’s a little extra for the Village of Pennecamp resident to enjoy.
“Oh, we’d especially love that,” said McLean, president of The Villages Alabama Crimson Tide Fan Club. “Especially to maybe win it all again right here (in Florida) with all of our friendly Gator neighbors nearby, of course.”
McLean is just one of numerous sports fans residing in The Villages excited for the state’s jam-packed slate of major sporting events in 2021, as Alabama battles Ohio State in Monday’s national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
The College Football Playoff National Championship kicks off a statewide sports schedule that also features Super Bowl LV, the first three NASCAR Cup Series races of the 2021 season, resumed Major League Baseball spring training, the return of the PGA Tour’s traditional three-week “Florida Swing” and much more, including the National Senior Games competition full of athletes hailing from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
“It’s definitely lined up to be a big year,” said Village of Hadley resident Tom Barone, who has aspirations of his beloved Green Bay Packers playing on Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 7 in Tampa. “To have all of these big-time events here, it makes you wish times were a little more normal.
“You could really do some damage to a bucket list this year.”
Florida lines itself up as the relaunch point for a sports and entertainment world looking to get on the other side of the COVID-19 global pandemic in 2021, with plans in place to hold upward of 20% capacity at many events statewide throughout the early part of the year.
“When they come to Florida, it’s really our only chance to see our team fairly close by each and every year,” said Stu Sachs, of the Village of Bonita, who leads The Villages New York Mets Club. “Everybody in our group looks forward to the start of the baseball season and any trips we might take to see the team play.”
Group outings via carpool or bus are often the most popular annual events for many of the 30-plus sports fan clubs or university alumni groups scattered throughout The Villages, though the absence of those most likely won’t diminish the experience for those choosing to attend games and events on their own.
“Being able to go to a stadium again, that’s something I’m really looking forward to,” Barone said. “I would understand if it’s too soon for some, but I can’t wait.”
Staff Writer Cody Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.