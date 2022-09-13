Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter is hosting a Constitution luncheon

Each year, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and its local chapters across the country commemorate the U.S. Constitution during Constitution Week, from Sept. 17-23, and recognize the history and document’s importance to the nation. The John Bartram Chapter in The Villages is hosting its own celebration during that week. The group will host a constitution luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex, said Claudia Jacques, the chapter’s media chair. “This is the first time we’ve done something like this, and one of the basic tenants of the DAR is historical preservation,” said Jacques, of the Village of Liberty Park. “We (cover) the rules of the flag. And the other tenets are education, historical preservation and the flag.” The event is open to chapter members, she said.
