Zumba teacher knows how to host virtual party

One by one, students in Laurel O’Brien’s Zumba class popped in for trivia games, singing, and dancing on Friday — but it was not an ordinary party. The Zumba teacher hosted her first-ever Zoom party where students had a chance to socialize while socially distancing.
O’Brien said that she wanted to give her students a distraction to help keep their spirits up while most activities are down.
“I know they’re doing the backyard parties but you’ve got to be invited and you’ve got to have a neighbor who’s doing that, so I wanted to reach the Zumba audience” said O’Brien, of the Village of Caroline.
O’Brien typically hosts an in-person party once a year with food and dancing. She was luckily still able to host it in March before recreation center activity closed.
At her twice-a-week Zumba classes on Zoom, she said that students have a short time to chat before and after class.
“But during class I have them turn (their cameras) off because I was told it eats up bandwidth,” she said.
She recruited the help of Villages performer Petrina to provide entertainment and co-host the event.
For Petrina, it was an experiment in performing online. Before the event, she and O’Brien held a practice conference.
“The audio part was the hardest part because I have to link it up to another program to get the audio right,” Petrina said.
On Friday, O’Brien began with a line dance while Petrina set up the audio.
Petrina led them in a game of “guess the student,” in which students used clues to guess the name of one of the students present. They used the Zoom “chat” feature to type
their responses.
O’Brien said students also enjoyed a scavenger hunt race that challenged them to find an item in their house.
“While she had us fetching the different items she was singing the song, and we had until the end of the song to find toilet paper, silly glasses, or a party starter,” she said.
Petrina also led them in a round of multiple-choice music trivia, with song performances in between. She also used the “virtual backgrounds” feature to place herself in different settings.
Her first virtual performance, Petrina, of the Village of Duval, said she may continue to do more like it with adjustments based on feedback from the group.
“I have to now learn as far as to have more than 25 people … how to get (everyone) on the screen, so I’m learning all the time,” Petrina said. “But for what we did it was a good way of starting out.”
O’Brien said so far, the feedback has been positive.
Through the process they found with a bigger screen, projected onto a TV, they could see the individual faces of students better.
“When you looked at people’s faces you could tell who’s laughing,” O’Brien said.
She said that the virtual party couldn’t replace an in-person party, but students loved it.
“I think (Petrina) did a great job; I really appreciated it,”
she said.
