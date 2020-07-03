YOUR Humane Society awarded Petco grant

From adoptions to community assistance programs, many in the community rely on Sumter County’s YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s work.
Petco Foundation, which invests in organizations that protect animals, recently recognized the 38-year-old shelter’s efforts through a grant.
Earlier this month, YOUR Humane Society was awarded $7,500 from the Petco Foundation. The grant will aid the shelter’s adoption program
Specifically, the grant will fund adoption-marketing efforts, such as advertising, said Celine Petrie, acting director and chairman emeritus.
The money also will help YOUR Humane Society purchase adoption collars, leashes, vests and bandanas that say ‘Adopt Me’ for the dogs and cats to wear at off-site adoption events. Additionally, the grant money will go toward the purchase of new banners and a new tent to use at adoption events.
“All of this will help to raise the public’s awareness of our organization and specifically our adoptable animals,” Petrie said.
The Petco Foundation proudly supports YOUR Humane SPCA’s lifesaving efforts, said Susanne Kogut, president of the Petco Foundation.
“Our love for animals is why we seek to partner with organizations, like YOUR Humane SPCA, that share our commitment to creating a lifesaving nation and work with a determination to save animal lives,” she said.
YOUR Humane Society does not receive funding from any level of government, and it mostly relies on the support of the community and grants such as the one from Petco Foundation, Petrie said.
“The large majority of our funds come from the support of generous animal-loving members of our community and grants are a much-appreciated supplement,” she said.
The shelter’s extensive work helping animals find their forever homes is invaluable, said volunteer LuAnne Densmore. It gets animals off the streets, and the more animals the shelter helps to find homes through adoption, the better, she said.
As a volunteer at the shelter for two and a half years, Densmore’s current role is to assist with preparation paperwork and phone calls to aid in the adoptions process.
Densmore is in awe of the people who work at YOUR Humane Society and their work to find homes for animals who need adopting.
“They’re always going that extra mile to see what we can do to help (the animals),” said the Village of La Belle resident. “The (adoption work) that everybody does is awesome. I just can’t say enough about that shelter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.