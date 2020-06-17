When birds nest on your home, keep hands off

A few weeks ago, Al LeBlanc found himself in an unexpected situation: he noticed a female cardinal bringing nesting material to the wreath on his front door in the Village of Chatham at Soulliere. Soon, he had some avian house guests. LeBlanc took action to avoid disturbing the nest, entering his house through the garage rather than the front door. He also blocked his front door entrance and placed a sign on his garage door alerting guests to the nest and encouraging them to enter instead through a side door. Lavon Silvernell, Vice President of the Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society and former naturalist at Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis, said LeBlanc had the right idea. During nesting season, Villages residents may find themselves in a similar situation with questions about how best to let nature take its course while coexisting in close quarters. The Daily Sun spoke with Silvernell for advice for those residents.
Relax and Observe
It is illegal to disturb a bird’s nest once there are eggs or young in it, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website. So the best course of action, said Silvernell, is to relax and enjoy it. Now that the chicks have hatched, Al LeBlanc enjoys watching the parents bring them food from afar. “I just sit back and enjoy the nature ... the remarkable way that they do things and just enjoy it, that’s all.” LeBlanc said. “I don’t interfere with them and let them do their thing. They sure look like they know what they’re doing without any help from me.”
Take Precautions
For those residents who are not keen on bird cohabitors, Silvernell said the best course of action is to take precautionary measures. She said residents can offer alternative nesting locations to prevent birds from using structures on their homes as nesting sites. “The solution to having birds build their nest where you don’t want them is to build a suitable habitat where they can build their nest, where they feel protected,” Silvernell said.
Educate Yourself
While some may consider birds to be a nuisance either due to the sound or droppings, Silvernell said that the more you know about specific species, the more you can come to appreciate them.
However, birds that eat insects may also be beneficial to have around. Silvernell recommends Cornell University’s bird guide at birds.cornell.edu for information about the nesting habits for different species, “so that maybe you can supply a more suitable place for it next time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.