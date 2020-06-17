When birds nest on your home, keep hands off

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.