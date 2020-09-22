Volunteers find purpose working with horses

When Jorge Pousa volunteered eight months ago to put his strong back to good use at the Wild Horse Rescue Center, he expected to muck stalls and occasionally tackle fence repair.
But Diane Delano, owner of the Webster-based nonprofit, knows a thing or two about matching humans with horses.
Four months ago, she matched Pousa’s warm heart with Pegasus, a beautiful but skittish horse with a lengthy history of abuse and neglect.
“It was rough, really rough,” Pousa said of the months he spent trying to bond with the horse.
Eventually, Pegasus warmed up.
In fact, the horse now allows Pousa, a resident of the Village of Country Club Hills, to saddle up and ride.
“Pegasus has learned to trust me,” Pousa said. “But he won’t let just anybody ride.”
Pousa is one of five Villagers who volunteer at the Wild Horse Rescue Center. The volunteers spend their days cleaning stalls and grooming the animals, but they also connect with them and get the horses used to being saddled and ridden.
The rescue center is new to the Webster area.
This time last year, Delano was in the midst of the grueling task of moving 31 wild mustangs, several miniature horses and some burrows from a 38-acre farm on the St. Johns River to the new setting.
She and the animals have found tranquility on the
42 acres in Webster, and Delano knows she made the right decision.
Debra Wyland, a volunteer and Village of Lake Deaton resident, understands how Delano feels.
“It’s so peaceful out there,” Wyland said. “It’s just relaxing to be there.”
Always a horse lover, Wyland said she wanted to volunteer at the Wild Horse Rescue Center as soon as she heard about it.
“It gives me a sense of purpose,” she said of the three days weekly she volunteers.
Like Pousa, Wyland expected Delano to hand her a shovel and point out a spare wheelbarrow.
But after Wyland was there for a while, Delano again matched a human with her horses.
“I’m kind of in charge of the mini-horse and three horses that are in their 20s and 30s,” Wyland said. “I clean all their stalls. But I also brush and groom them.”
She has volunteered since March and said she has learned a lot by watching Delano or another trainer calm wild horses.
Although Delano enjoys matching horses with the right volunteer, her main goal is to match the animals with the right adoptive home.
“I only want the horses to be adopted for life,” she said. “I don’t want them to go from home to home to home.”
But until the horses find a home, its the volunteers who she relies on to help make the horses at home.
And Pousa is happy to continue working with Pegasus.
Sometimes, Pousa said, he gets up in the morning and thinks he’ll hang around at home.
“But then I think, ‘Let me just go play for awhile,’” he said.
Like Wyland, Pousa volunteers at least three days each week.
“Horses are hands-on animals. You learn what they like and don’t like,” he said. “They get used to you, and they don’t forget you.”
The rescue center is always looking for volunteers to help. For more information, call 321-427-1523.
Staff writer Sherri Coner can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or sherri.coner@thevillagesmedia.com.
