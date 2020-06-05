Virtual exercise adapts well to all three types of yoga

Yoga is a great way to relieve stress, stretch and improve muscle strength and balance.
With yoga classes yet to resume at recreation centers, some residents have taken to exercising at home to ensure they stay active and healthy.
Gayle Joyce, of the Village of DeSoto, has been doing yoga in her home using her computer.
Joyce uses the time to connect with others and uses video calls to meditate with her family. She currently does yoga with one of her family members and is a part of the Southern Oaks Ladies who are beginning to organize an outdoor yoga session.
Sabine Litten, of the Village of Mallory Square, usually instructs a yoga class at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
Litten has held virtual classes using Zoom since March 20 and plans to continue digital classes until further notice.
“It’s a little different from normal classes but there are around 30 to 40 people per session,” she said.
Litten has the camera facing her while everyone else watches and copies her poses from their home.
Litten hopes that she can help relieve some anxiety and pent-up energy people are feeling while staying safe at home.
“It’s gained a lot of popularity,” she said. “Since starting, I’ve added a second day, so now I have sessions on Wednesday and Friday.”
Litten enlisted three other yoga instructors to help with the virtual yoga classes. Litten focuses on vinyasa or flow yoga and the others have their own specialties.
Cathy O’Neil teaches glow yoga, Kathryn Martucci instructs hatha yoga and Clint Harris focuses on yin yoga.
Hatha yoga is the most traditional form of yoga and is generally the most common practiced in yoga classes.
Hatha focuses on proper posture and breathing while meditating, O’Neil said.
Yin yoga is all about focusing on poses, said Harris.
“You can hold a pose for several minutes in this form of yoga,” he said. “It helps target things like flexibility and joint mobility.”
All four instructors said virtual classes are going well and they’ve seen an increase in new participants.
For a complete schedule of classes and more information email Sabine Litten at sl.caldak@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.