Villages woodworker makes patriotic pieces

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.