Villages woodworker makes patriotic pieces

Some Villagers show their patriotism by lining the street with flags, others by thanking a veteran. Roger Vigrass shows it with woodworking.
The Village of Fernandina resident and Air Force veteran has used his 50 years of woodworking experience to create elaborate projects, some with American symbolism to display his pride for his country.
The idea for a patriotic piece first came to him ten years ago when he was searching for images he could recreate with wood. He got to work on a large sign bearing the words “Liberty and justice for all” with the Statue of Liberty and an American flag between them.
Vigrass created the sign over a period of about two months by cutting out five individual pieces, painting them and putting them together.
More recently, Vigrass was inspired to create another piece after visiting his wife’s cousin who had a sign in her house which said “America.” Vigrass set out to make a larger version.
Vigrass used a printout template to trace the letters and cut out each one individually and painted them with an American flag pattern. To top it off, he added a miniature Statue of Liberty.
Both signs are proudly displayed on his lanai.
“People love them; they’re very impressive,” Vigrass said. Visitors are particularly impressed by his craftsmanship.
“I do try to do a high level of workmanship on (my projects),” he said.
That craftsmanship is the result of about 50 years of practice.
Vigrass was introduced to woodworking at 16 when he was able to practice on a band saw under the supervision of his uncle. In the Air Force, he honed his skills at the woodshop on his base.
When he left the service and started a family, he was able to apply his skills by adding on to their house.
When he moved to Florida, Vigrass began using his talents for charitable causes. In New Port Richey he helped construct houses with Habitat for Humanity.
He continued woodworking for charity when he moved to The Villages seven years ago. At the Avian Reconditioning Center in Apopka, Vigrass helped maintain the mews and flight barns where they held the birds. He also added windows to the structures to give them a better quality of life.
His most meaningful work, however, was building ramps with New Life Church in Fruitland Park to provide persons who use a wheelchair easier access to their homes.
“I can’t tell you how rewarding it is when people come out and they are so appreciative; it’s a wonderful mission,” Vigrass said.
Vigrass typically has a few projects going in his garage woodshop, like personalized signs for neighbors.
While he gives many of those projects away, he keeps his patriotic projects for himself.
“I have no political motivation, I just had a love for America,” he said. “I’m American and I’m proud of it.”
If he comes across another design that catches his eye, he will add more to his repertoire.
“It’s a very enjoyable hobby, when you cut the wood it smells good and I just enjoy the whole experience,” he said.
