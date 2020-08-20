Years ago, Vaudeville, a barbershop quartet that Village of Piedmont resident Scott Werner was once a part of, came close to winning the gold in a championship-level barbershop competition. But instead, the group ended up winning second place.
Decades later, the group is getting another chance.
This Saturday and the following Saturday, Aug. 29, the Barbershop Harmony Society will hold the Legacy Quartet Championship, a competition that will air on YouTube and feature videos of 20 quartets throughout history that competed at the championship level but didn’t win the gold.
While only members of the Barbershop Harmony Society can vote, anyone can view the competition on YouTube by visiting barbershop.org and clicking on “The Legacy Quartet Championship” under the “Events” tab.
Werner, now music director of resident group The Heart of Florida Barbershop Chorus, believes the video of him that will be used for the competition is from 1985.
“It’s really great,” he said in regards to Vaudeville being chosen for the competition. “I never expected it to happen.”
Werner performed in Vaudeville for about 10 years and said the group performed in almost every state.
“We’d be away probably about two weekends a month traveling around the country and doing shows,” he said.
Both Werner and Mick Griffin, vice president of marketing and public relations for The Heart of Florida Barbershop Chorus, encourage people to watch the competition, which is free to view.
Griffin said people often have a mental image of barbershop quartets being four guys wearing stripes and boater hats singing 100-year-old songs.
“But that’s not what barbershop is at all,” said Griffin, of the Village of Tamarind Grove. “It has always been very innovative, taking the songs of the day and applying close harmony to them. We sing things from the Beatles and the Eagles.”
Griffin said the group is very proud that Werner will be featured in the competition, which will be held 4 p.m. Saturday. After that, members will vote on the top 10 groups, which will be featured in a final round at 6 p.m. Aug. 29.
“Go out and give it a try,” Griffin said. “It’s a very American type of music.”
