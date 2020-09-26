Bob Marano waved to, and chatted with, his friends as he arrived at the Lady Lake Little League baseball field on Aug. 27. But he doesn’t remember anything after heading to home plate.
As he stood at home plate, Marano collapsed from a sudden heart attack. He can’t recall anything from that day beyond making it to the field.
“The next thing I remember is waking up in a room about two days later with no idea of what was going on,” he said.
Marano’s teammates immediately went to work performing CPR on their fallen friend and calling emergency services.
Joe Ward, of the Village of Hillsborough, said they gave him chest compressions while Marano weakly breathed.
“It was getting bad, because he was starting to turn a bit blue,” Ward said. “I had my emergency papers with me so I had his contacts and all his forms.”
Marano’s friends continued trying to resuscitate him, but the CPR wasn’t working.
Suddenly, a car driving by them pulled over to help. The woman who jumped out said she was a nurse.
“She had three kids with her who all tried to get out of the car, but she shooed them back in,” Ward said. “She told everyone to give her some space, and she went right to Marano.”
The nurse began giving CPR to Marano much more effectively than what the others were able to do.
Ward said they must have been too gentle with their compressions because he was shocked at how strong the nurse was.
At a Kohl’s a few minutes away, Marano’s wife, Maria, had begun shopping after dropping her husband at the field. She wasn’t in the store for longer than 10 minutes when the nurse called to tell her that Bob had collapsed.
“She said her name was Carrie and that she was a nurse who was with my husband,” Maria said. “She said he was having a heart attack, and I just felt myself freeze.”
The nurse kept Bob’s heart beating enough while everyone waited for the ambulance to transport him to The Villages Regional Hospital. As the ambulance drove away with Marano, Ward and the rest of his friends realized Carrie had already left.
Bob, Maria and those who were there that day tried to look for Carrie so they could thank her for saving Bob’s life — but they can’t seem to find her.
“I called all the hospitals, but no one seems to know her,” Ward said.
After just a few days, Maria got her hopes up when the hospital thought it found her.
“It was a woman who was a nurse with the same name, and she had kids and had recently given CPR at a ball field,” Maria said. “But when I hugged her to thank her, she didn’t know what I was thanking her for.”
Maria and the other nurse were surprised by the coincidence, but she wasn’t the same nurse who saved Marano’s life.
“Apparently she gave someone CPR at a pickleball field,” Maria said. “I thanked her all the same for that.”
Bob and Maria haven’t given up hope of thanking the woman responsible for keeping him alive.
“I don’t remember anything from that day, not even her,” Bob said. “I want to meet her and thank her for what she did. She saved my life.”
If anyone has information that might help them with their search, Bob and Maria Marano hope to be contacted at their email address, mar17077@embarqmail.com.
Staff writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
