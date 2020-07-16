Villages resident has harmonized with some of the greats

Dee Logé-Wacker has sung with numerous choral groups throughout her life, including one notable performance with a Duke.
Thanks to a varied singing career that began as a child, Logé-Wacker, who sings in the alto and soprano ranges, has met and performed with numerous artists.
During the 1960s, the Robert Herr Chorale had been invited to perform with big-band legend Duke Ellington in Beverly Hills, California.
Logé-Wacker especially remembers that concert because of a flub.
Ellington had told the group during the one-hour rehearsal to sing out with confidence and smile. During the show, Logé-Wacker ended up coming in on the wrong beat of a song.
After the concert, Ellington told her that she did exactly what he had told the group.
“He thanked me for ‘singing with confidence,’ as I was hiding my face,” said Logé-Wacker, of the Village of Calumet Grove. “But he hugged me and was so kind.”
Another artist she performed with was jazz pianist Dave Brubeck.
While Logé-Wacker was living in Hawaii, Brubeck was playing with the Honolulu Symphony and she was a part of the chorale. She also was picked to be Brubeck’s driver during his three-day stint.
It was the start of a 40-year friendship with him and his family. Whenever Brubeck performed at a venue near Logé-Wacker’s home, she attended the show.
“(Knowing Brubeck) was so wonderful,” she said. “I felt like (I was part of the) family.”
After moving to The Villages in 2011, Logé-Wacker has kept her singing going when she joined such groups as Bach with a Beat, the Village Voices, and The Villages Pops Chorus.
“I’m grateful to be in these groups and harmonize and sing,” she said. “I felt honored that I could still sing well enough to be in the Village Voices.”
Bill Davis, director of the Pops Chorus, has found her to be one of several people in the group that act as his second set of ears.
“She can hear when something isn’t quite right,” said Davis, of the Village of St. Charles. “She’s an excellent singer. She’s right on the money in terms of being able to learn music. She understands choral music extremely well.”
Her late husband, Doug, sang bass in Bach with a Beat, while Logé-Wacker helped out with sound and lighting.
“It was like being part of a whole new family,” Logé-Wacker said.
Her first taste of music arrived when she was 8 living in Berlin. Her aunt had taught her how to harmonize.
She soon became a member of the Berlin Children’s Choir, a group that recorded 30-minute programs for local schools to broadcast.
“I was so honored to be a part of it,” she said. “(Performing) became natural for me.”
She came to the United States when she was 13. While in a boarding high school, Logé-Wacker formed a ladies trio and kept that going for about five years.
She had some piano experience, but she was more comfortable being an accompanist rather than a soloist.
After moving to California in 1960, Logé-Wacker joined the Screen Actors Guild so she could record music as background singers. She landed a gig singing with the Ray Conniff Singers, but it was only for recording sessions.
In 1967 in Burbank, she met Bobby Troup, the man who wrote “Route 66,” at a piano bar. She still has copies of Troup’s music charts.
While living in Washington, D.C., during the early 1980s, Logé-Wacker spent five years as the featured soloist for the Starlite Orchestra, a 17-piece big band.
Now that she has moved to The Villages, Logé-Wacker gets to continue her adoration for singing in choral groups.
“I love how music touches my heart,” Logé-Wacker said. “I’m sitting here and I have goosebumps (thinking about it).”
Staff Writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
