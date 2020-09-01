Mary Schaub is carrying on one of her father’s hobbies: playing the ukulele.
She even got her husband, Gary, interested in the small, four-stringed musical instrument.
“It’s a fun instrument to play,” said Gary, of the Village of Amelia. “You can pick it up any time and start playing happy songs.”
“I agree with him,” Mary said. “You can play any genre of music.”
They took their love of the instrument and formed their own group called the Peace, Love and Ukulele Club.
About two months into the coronavirus shutdown, the Schaubs wanted to keep the club going in some way.
They started recording themselves playing different songs, adding the lyrics and chord changes to the video as the song goes along. A few other members have recorded themselves playing as well.
“It’s been wonderful that we have people here who have stepped forward to help,” Mary said.
“They love the music. It transplants them back to (when they first heard the song) in their lives. It’s joyful.”
The Schuabs posted the videos on the group’s website, peaceloveandukuleleclub.com, and its Facebook page so club members can play along with the songs.
“It keeps them involved,” Mary said. “(For us), it’s almost like a full-time job. We’ve had to learn so much (in making and posting the videos).”
Mary’s father had played the ukulele in the evening when she was a child growing up in Racine, Wisconsin. She also learned how to play the guitar when she was a teenager.
A couple of years ago, her father, while dealing with arthritis in his fingers, gave Mary his ukulele.
“My husband and I said, ‘This looks like a simple thing,’” Mary said.
They joined a couple of ukulele clubs in The Villages to learn more about the instrument, but they weren’t big fans of the musical eras the clubs were playing.
“I grew up with ’60s music,” Mary said.
So they decided to form their own group, which specializes in playing songs from the 1960s to the 1980s.
They typed up the lyrics to a song, then added what chord to play at a particular point in the tune.
One song that’s become an unlikely hit in the group is the Stray Cats’ “Stray Cat Strut.”
“When you have 100 people, the song sounds good,” Gary said.
For the initial meeting, Mary was expecting five or six people to attend. More than 30 showed up.
“I ran out of music (to pass out to the others),” Mary said. “They had to share. It really has blossomed.”
The group welcomes all skill levels of ukulele players to its weekly sessions, but it doesn’t teach the basics on how to play the instrument. The Schaubs let the group play tunes of varying degrees of difficulty.
“If you have difficulty, skip it,” Gary said. “We’ll repeat (the song) throughout the month.”
The group spends at least a couple of weeks working on a new tune.
“I love to challenge them,” Mary said. “The rhythm might be different or the song has a lot of chord changes. Everybody responds well to it. They love the music. They’re willing to try harder.
“Each time they get better,” she said. “They feel more comfortable doing it.”
Recently, the Schaubs introduced Billy Joel’s “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” to the group.
“It has quick chord changes, but they love the song,” Mary said.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
