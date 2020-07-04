Chad Brunner is urging his fellow Villagers to be a little more thoughtful, a little more compassionate and a little kinder.
Over the last six months, Brunner, of the Village of Silver Lake, has been making an effort to do little things daily that could put a smile on someone’s face.
“I don’t do anything too major,” he said. “I stop at a convenience store and get a cup of coffee, and I leave anywhere from $5 to $10 to make sure the next crew of landscapers can pick up some drinks on me.”
Brunner said his inspiration to work to make more people happy was from the “current political environment, the pandemic and everything else going on.”
“To me, the more people who can do little things for somebody, the better,” Brunner said.
From letting a car merge in front of him in traffic to asking someone sitting alone at lunch if they want company, Brunner said he never knows how much his acts of kindness could impact a person’s day.
“You can only change yourself in the world,” he said. “If you make a small little change, it could mean a lot.”
Another reason Brunner has made these changes to his daily routine is in his world view.
“This kind of goes back to a little history of the last four years,” he said. “I lost my sister (and) was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s cancer. Let’s just say that has all kind of changed my way of thinking in how I want to deal with the general public and the world I want to live in.”
And Brunner isn’t the only person in The Villages who hopes to make a little kindness go a long way.
Lindsay Collier, president of Acknowledging Acts of Kindness, said his philosophy is all about looking for the good in the world.
“Our mission is to promote a culture of kindness in The Villages and beyond,” said Collier, of the Village of Tall Trees. “We have some creative ways of doing this.”
Club members are given Kindness Cards to give people when they notice an act of kindness, he said. In the first year the club started to use these, the club’s 84 members handed out over 35,000 cards.
“We also have a Certificate of Kindness which we give to those who do something exceptionally kind,” Collier said. “And we identify people who are doing super-kind acts and carry out surprise events.”
The kindness club isn’t meeting again yet, but Collier said members hope to get back to their 12:30 p.m. Thursday meetings at Bacall Recreation Center as soon as possible.
“We’ve sort of been staying in the house,” he said. “We haven’t been doing much of anything other than the newsletter. We’re ready to get back to handing out kindness cards (and) certificates.”
For more information about this club, visit aaokclub.org.
