Villager’s love of water, military history turns into model ship hobby

Smack dab in the middle of the sawdust mess around his workbench, Joe Nedbal patiently creates the tiniest details of elaborate watercraft.
From pirate ships, sailboats and fishing boats to Noah’s Ark, the woodworker enjoys it all.
“It’s therapeutic,” Nedbal said. “I have a sense of accomplishment.”
The Village of Pine Ridge resident spends hours of his retirement creating new vessel and nursing injured ones back to health. Seeing his finished products fills Nedbal with a sense of pride.
Nedbal fell in love with boats as a child, when he and his dad left Philadelphia for weekend fishing trips in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey.
After high school, he joined the United States Army, became a member of the 101st Airborne and was deployed for 30 months to Japan. But Nedbal and his buddies found ways to enjoy the water.
“When we got leave, we rented a sailboat with a captain and six cases of beer and sailed around the islands in a big circle,” he said.
He was excited to return to the states on the USS General W.A. Mann.
“We got hit by two big storms,” Nedbal said. “That ship was up and down. Boy, it was unbelievable. I never got seasick, though.”
Back in the States, Nedbal found work in printing and met and married his wife, Wanda, before the pair moved to Alexandria, Virginia.
After raising three daughters, the couple bought a 30-foot sailboat to glide across the Chesapeake Bay.
“I was reliving those times on the water in Japan,” Nedbal said
Nedbal’s interest in boats intensified when he watched a man construct a small wooden boat. By then, life had brought more free time. So Nedbal bought and built a model of a small sailboat.
“This is where it all started,” he said.
Bored by the instructions, he quickly chose to study photos, sketch his own plans and create his own ships.
“The pirate ship is my favorite,” Wanda said of the Privateer Rattlesnake.
A British sailing ship and a Chesapeake Bay skipjack are displayed above kitchen cabinets.
He uses different wood types for the ship body and muslin to create the sails. Then he adds details, such as tiny paddles.
“I’ve made over 15,” he said.
Last year, he spent hours creating a replica of Noah’s Ark. Once the vessel was finished, Nedbal donated it to his church.
“That took me about a year,” he said.
Also last year, Nedbal noticed a damaged model ship on display at the Citizen’s First Bank located in Lake Sumter Landing.
He took the sad ship home, worked his magic on it and returned the ship two weeks later, looking beautiful again.
A thank-you note from the bank now sits framed near his workbench.
Staff writer Sherri Coner can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or sherri.coner@thevillagesmedia.com.
