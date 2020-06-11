Villagers look forward to dancing on their street

When the going gets tough, sometimes all you can do is dance.
Residents on Matisse Avenue in the Village of Hadley are doing just that. Every Saturday evening they participate in a social distancing dance party on their street.
The dance party originated accidentally during an Easter driveway celebration in April. Sandi Bergheimer had taken music requests to play over her amplifier for residents to enjoy from their own driveways.
“I just figured people would sit around and listen,” Bergheimer said.
Instead, they danced, and have danced every weekend since.
“Everyone enjoyed it so much that they asked if I could do it every week and I said ‘sure, send me your playlist and we’ll just dance.’”
During the week, Bergheimer takes music requests from neighbors via email and makes a playlist with all of the songs.
She said that the requests vary from the ’50s to ’80s.
“They love the Beatles, the Beach Boys, the Eagles, Elvis, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, stuff that we all grew up with,” she said.
Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Bergheimer brings out her amplifier, and for two hours, residents take to the street to dance.
Bergheimer had intended for the Easter celebration to give her neighbors some hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While they continue to stay at home, Bergheimer said the weekly dance party helps neighbors check in on one other.
“Everyone that shows up, we know they’re doing OK because other than that, people are inside unless they’re taking a walk.”
And while activity at recreation centers is limited, she said the dance party gives them something to look forward to each week.
“That is the highlight of our week,” fellow Matisse Avenue resident Marsha Jones said.
Occasionally, it is also a way to celebrate.
Marsha and her husband, Larry, had planned a trip with friends and a cruise with family for their 50th wedding anniversary on May 30, both of which fell through due to the pandemic.
Even so, she said the dance party was good consolation.
The pair invited close friends for an early dinner at Chop House and cake and dancing back on their street while social distancing.
“We just didn’t know what we were going to do to make it special, and that did. Friends and neighbors made it special,” Marsha said.
On some weekends, members of Bergheimer’s line dancing group, Rhythm & Soul Urban Line Dance, come and perform.
Bergheimer’s favorite moment each week is beginning with the national anthem and ending with a patriotic song like “God Bless America.”
“It’s very moving in the time that we’re in right now; the world is in a crisis and it just gives you goose bumps to know we’re all on the same page and we’re all feeling blessed to be here even though we’re in a crisis,” she said. “We’re feeling blessed to have each other, and blessed that God is watching over us.”
Though Bergheimer hadn’t planned to continue the dance party for much longer, “they want to keep going so I guess we’re going to keep going for the rest of the summer,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.