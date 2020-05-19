Villagers create a podcast about entertainment industry

Armed with a microphone and a video camera, Sue Prince and Dianne Bolton are pulling back the curtain of the entertainment industry.
Since their involvement in musical productions came to a sudden stop because of the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to try something new — hosting their own podcast about the ins and outs of the industry.
Prince and Bolton are planning to launch “Geezer Girls Entertainment Gab” soon. The podcast will be filled with interviews from performers and others involved in the entertainment industry. In addition to their entertainment segment, they also will have shorts segments such as “Pop Culture Explained,” “Grandkids Corner” and “Dear Geezer Girls.” They hope to launch the first episode of their podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google and elsewhere by the end of May.
“The reason for the podcast is to find out how people of the entertainment business, including singers, dancers, stage crew-lighting, sound effects and others got involved in show business and how,” said Prince, of the Village of Fernandina. “We will also be inquiring about their talents and listen to them tell funny and touching memories.”
Prince explained they want to use the podcast as a way to inspire others and show them they can still accomplish their dreams, even if they have challenges and setbacks.
“Once I got involved in dance in The Villages, I have lost weight, am in better physical and mental shape and haven’t had any heart issues,” Prince said. “That is an amazing accomplishment as I have survived three heart attacks. But in addition to that we are also looking forward to accomplishing new things.”
The pair have been working on their set for about three weeks, and are learning how rewarding yet challenging it can be.
“It was Sue’s idea from the start to hold a podcast, but she has really brought the idea to life,” said Bolton, of the Village of Sabal Chase. “She is the most fun and enthusiastic person I have ever met and really brings that energy into the product. We mesh really well with her writing the script and me handling the technical part, even though it can be challenging at times. But we laugh a lot and I feel great about doing this with her.”
They have been surprised quite a bit as well.
“We have already learned a few things about people I already knew, and I’m learning more about them as we go,” Bolton said.
“I think we look forward to hearing all the fascinating stories they have been telling,” Prince added. “We love learning more about the amazing, inspiring and talented geezers from the entertainment world.”
In addition to entertainment, the pair will be explaining pop culture and have inserts from their grandchildren.
Prince said they are interviewing a guest each week and interviewing their grandchildren for their “Grandkids Corner” segment.
“We have been using Audacity and other programs for editing,” Bolton said. “But we recently discovered how to record using Zoom, which has made interviewing our grandchildren easier.”
The pair produced promotional videos that are running on their Geezer Girls Entertainment Gab Facebook page.
“Sue and I got so excited when we saw the promotional videos had four views,” Bolton said. “I can’t imagine how we will react when we get more. We are really excited to see what we will accomplish.”
For more information about the Geezer Girls, email Geezergirls@yahoo.com.
