Don Ball and the trombone go way back.
“I haven’t stopped since the fifth grade,” Ball said. “I like it more now than when I started. It was the right instrument for me.”
From playing the brass instrument throughout high school to directing high-school music students in his working life, the trombone never left his side.
The two are still together, as Ball has been part of The Villages Pops Orchestra for the past seven years.
“(Kerry Nichols) is a fine conductor who is extremely skilled at getting the most from his musicians,” Ball said. “He is a pleasure to work with and makes our rehearsal time together both productive and enjoyable.”
Ball joined the group when the previous conductor, Kenneth Hay, expanded the lineup to include wind instruments on a few pieces. Eventually he played full time with the group when it became an orchestra.
“The orchestra, to me, is special because of the sound,” Ball said. “When you have strings, there’s just a lot more tone color and variation that can take place in a group.”
One of the biggest challenges he enjoys in the orchestra is the fact he is the only one playing his particular part.
“Your part is really important,” he said. “You have to know the music well.”
After Ball moved to The Villages about nine years ago, he didn’t have any outlets to play in an orchestra, so he joined groups like The Villages Concert Band and Celebration Brass Band.
As his musical schedule became a bit packed, Ball dropped most of the groups so he could focus on the orchestra and his own practice time at home.
Ball’s beginnings with the trombone can be traced to the fifth grade while growing up in Dover, New Jersey. The previous year, Ball didn’t pick an instrument to play in the band, but the group was in need of students to play the trombone.
The school held a demonstration of the trombone and handed out a sheet to interested students. On the way home, Ball decided he would play the trombone.
His parents were a little hesitant to the idea; they suggested piano lessons instead.
“I said, ‘No,’” Ball said. “That was it.”
As he first learned his way around the trombone, he didn’t find it to be difficult.
“If you practice it and get control of the slide, it’s not too bad an instrument,” Ball said.
Throughout high school, Ball tried out for and was able to play in various regional and state competitions.
After graduation, he went to Wilkes College, now known as Wilkes University, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he studied for a degree in music education.
“(Becoming a teacher) seemed like a good career choice,” Ball said.
The band directors at both his junior and high school attended the university, and when Ball was there, as many as seven other music students were in the program.
“He sent more people to Wilkes than any other band director,” Ball said.
Ball’s first job out of college was running the beginning band program for three schools in the district. He then moved to become the sixth-grade band director and assistant marching-band director, then took over the seventh- and eighth-grade programs.
He spent a combined 30 years as a band instructor in Bergen County, New Jersey, retiring in 2002.
During his time with the sixth-graders, he led the concert band and jazz ensemble.
He and three or four other instructors handled various portions of the music program.
“I really liked the middle school,” Ball said. “I like that age group. My job was to get them ready for high school.”
Just as he did when he was in the band, Ball made sure many of his students were given the opportunity to audition for county and state groups.
Throughout his career, Ball kept up his trombone playing in two different orchestral groups in New Jersey, the North Jersey Philharmonic and the South Orange Symphony. Thankfully the two groups’ schedules didn’t overlap.
He also added his trombone to the mix of the 50th Armored Division Band in New Jersey for about six years.
“It was a busy time,” Ball said.
Now in his retirement years, Ball has continued to keep the notes sliding on the trombone.
