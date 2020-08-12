Villager traveled across the globe to work in hospitals

In a 46-year career, Chip Lamborn held 49 titles, collected 29 name tags and worked in 33 different states and six other countries.
It was “never dull,” said the Village of Woodbury resident.
Lamborn recently retired after working in hospitals for most of his life. When he was in college, he spent some time working at a 48-bed hospital in rural southeast Pennsylvania, he said.
“At that little hospital, I generally worked nights,” he said. “I would (usually) be the only male working, so I did everything from general taking care of patients to delivering a baby in the parking lot one night.”
Although his pre-med career plans didn’t work out the way he expected, he did spend his life working in health care.
The next 46 years Lamborn spent working were in support of service departments in different hospitals. He worked as a contract manager and ended up on assignments in 33 different states and six other countries.
“Half of my time was spent operating those departments or middle management,” he said, “and then half the time was in HR.”
He “crammed a lot of stuff in 46 years,” Lamborn said. His favorite locations were London and Chicago, with his time in England being something of “a dream come true.”
“My favorite part was teaching others and enjoying the diversity of people I developed,” he said.
As a reminder of his career history and all the places it’s taken him, Lamborn has a Christmas tree decorated in badges from different hospitals he worked at. He changes the surrounding decorations, depending on the season and keeps the tree up year-round.
The Christmas tree idea started when Lamborn was in Los Angeles County in California. The tree itself is a California redwood that he had no place to store while he was renting in California.
“We bought this little skinny tree and had to keep it up year-round,” he said. “Now I have decorations for every season, and I keep it decorated and lit all year. It all started because we couldn’t have a bare tree sitting in the living room all year.”
Lamborn said he had a very gratifying career and, now that he’s retired, he’s happy to have been able to travel so much and meet so many people.
Staff writer Alexandria Mansfield can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5401, or alexandria.mansfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.