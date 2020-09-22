Villager’s Barbie collection brings back precious childhood memories

Anita Meyers can describe her childhood in two words — Barbies and Beverly.
Like thousands of other little girls in the early 1960s, Meyers shoved aside her baby dolls to play instead with Barbie dolls.
Beverly, the nearly-a-sister next door neighbor in Ohio, shared the same excitement about the perfectly proportioned plastic dolls.
“There was a rut on the ground between our houses keeping us from running back and forth,” Meyers said. “The grass just wouldn’t grow there. We played with Barbies every single day.”
More than 50 years after creating those memories, Meyers has a place to pose and protect her collection of Barbie dolls in the Village of Marsh Bend.
She and her husband moved in March from the Village of Fenney to Marsh Bend to better accommodate the Barbie collection, Meyers said.
Looking over her collection often reminds Myers of the time spent playing with her friend.
After she and Beverly would burp and diaper baby dolls, imagining Barbie at a party or in a pool was a fun change, Meyers said.
When pre-teen years arrived, other friends discovered pink frost lipstick and boys. But as Barbie buffs, Meyers and Beverly played more privately with the fashionista doll, her cardboard dream house and her sherbet-colored Austin-Healy convertible.
Although delayed for a while, time did eventually squeeze its way between the friends.
Meyers left town to attend Ohio Northern University Raabe College of Pharmacy. Beverly enrolled at Shawnee State University to study education. Eventually, Meyers’ dad cleaned out the family basement and gave the Barbies away.
Separated in miles, the friends spoke often, sprinkling in moments with Barbie memories and laughter.
Occasionally, Barbie experienced treacherous moments, Meyers said.
“We gave our Barbies a jacuzzi bath tub by holding them in toilet water and flushing it,” she remembered.
And plot twists were sometimes necessary.
“We put Barbie in a tissue box and threw her up in the air,” Meyers said. “Barbie died in the crash so our new Barbie could marry Ken.”
After laughing through another visit in 1990, the friends hugged goodbye. Beverly unexpectedly died a few days later.
“It destroyed my joy to lose Beverly,” Meyers said. “Thinking about Barbie only made me think of Beverly’s death. My childhood died with my friend.”
Six years later, something caught Meyers eye as she scrolled on the internet. It was a vintage Barbie outfit — the exact one she and Beverly had for their Barbies.
Meyers purchased it, and she said what happened next is still difficult to explain.
“I can’t describe what pain was lifted from my shoulders,” she said of the day the Barbie item arrived. “When I was able to hold a piece of our shared childhood memory it released the depression and grief.”
Meyers attends Barbie conventions, enjoys new friendships there and changes Barbie clothing with Beverly in mind.
“May her death be eternal,” Meyers said.“Beverly’s memory is now eternal and not sad.”
And when she’s missing her friend, she has her collection of Barbies to help her remember the good times.
Staff writer Sherri Coner can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or sherri.coner@thevillagesmedia.com.
