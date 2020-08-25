Villager finds interest in a shiny new hobby

By Michael Fortuna
Daily Sun Staff Writer
Instead of looking at art in a gallery or museum, Irene Stevens has been making her own through glass fusion.
But she doesn’t consider herself an artist.
“This is crafty,” said Stevens, of the Village Santo Domingo. “High art is more painting and metal work. This is more of a crafty art.”
For the past few years, Stevens has been creating glass fusion pieces that she calls “eclectic,” veering toward more abstract pieces.
“I enjoy trying different things,” Stevens said. “I enjoy the sense of accomplishment. Sometimes in your job with student affairs, you don’t always see that you can have an impact. (With glass fusion) in four to eight hours I can see something I accomplished.”
Stevens gets ideas from websites like Pinterest, then modifies them to fit her own style.
At Legacy Restaurant at the Nancy Lopez Country Club, she spotted a grouping of several discs mounted on overlapping rings. For her version, she made the discs colorful and made the rings golden.
Her spouse, Linda Thornton, gives her ideas as well. She wanted Stevens to make one featuring several birds. One of Thornton’s favorites features an alligator in honor of the University of Florida.
“I’ll go through Pinterest and say, ‘What about this?’” Thornton said. “Next thing I know, she comes home with (the piece) done. They’re all very functional. They fit (the decor of the home).”
Stevens made a couple of large pieces with the glass embedded in wood. For her first attempt, she had another artist cut out the holes in the wood first before she created the glass circles.
The glass circles, when fired, ended up with different sized shapes from the pre-cut holes in the wood.
Outside her home, she has several colorful mushrooms along the front walkway; she made the tops while a friend made the stems.
While she has made a few functional pieces like hostess plates and candy bowls, Stevens steers more toward artistic pieces. Many are on display throughout her home.
She made a large wave in the shape of a crescent moon with a couple of dolphins jumping out of the water.
A colorful abstract piece was made to complement a painting using the same pattern.
Three separate pieces with numerous squiggly lines is made to resemble one large piece.
Out on the lanai, she has a multiple square-shaped piece that can twirl when the wind blows. She also made a wind chime featuring green leaves.
One of her candy dishes was made by putting together several pieces, firing it in the kiln, then putting it over a mold to be fired again.
For one starburst she made, instead of a clear center, Stevens filled it with frit but it ended up being off-center and oblong.
“I kind of like it,” Stevens said.
She recently started making a few pieces of jewelry.
While living in Indianapolis, Stevens originally was looking for an artistic release from her job in higher education.
“I wanted to do something fun,” Stevens said. “I wanted something to do besides playing golf.”
She always had an interest in glass art objects. Whenever she traveled, she liked to pick up a souvenir made from the material.
She tried to make pottery, but she found it wasn’t her forte. She took a couple of classes on how to make stained glass pieces, but it didn’t click either.
“It was too stressful and too tedious,” Stevens said. “Being exact with art (for me) can be stressful.”
She didn’t learn about glass fusion until coming down to Florida around 2014.
Stevens took some classes from a woman in Wildwood, where she made a couple of plates, one with a plaid pattern, the other criss-crossed with bubbles in the corners.
She got on the waiting lists for some of the glass fusion groups in The Villages; she eventually was welcomed to the group at El Santiago Recreation Center about four years ago.
Stevens likes to give the pieces to friends and family. Every year, when she visits family in Idaho, she brings a box filled with her artwork. Sometimes she’ll get requests for items for her next trip.
Staff Writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
