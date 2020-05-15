Villager finds her creative escape in gardening

Lynne Heath spent most of her career as a teacher and a school librarian. However, all roads led her to landscape design.
“I started gardening when I was a little kid,” the Village of Woodbury resident said. “My mother said basically there were two things that would decide what I would do in life: one, I was out in the garden picking flowers, and two, I was always wandering off.”
True to her mother’s statement, Heath found and fell in love with landscape design. Having received a certificate in the discipline, starting her own business and traveling to all seven continents, Heath eventually landed in The Villages, where she brought back everything she learned.
Heath grew up in Oregon, where she first grew landscape design roots.
“It is one of the best places in the world to garden,” Heath said.
Heath started her professional life there at age 22 as a teacher. She spent eight years as an elementary and high school teacher in Oregon, Germany and Japan, where she met her husband. When she moved from Japan back to the U.S. in the ’70s, Heath transitioned to working as an elementary school librarian in Massachusetts and New Hampshire for a total of 30 years.
During her time as a school librarian, Heath started selling plants from her property. It was around this time when she took a trip that planted a seed of inspiration in her mind.
“I ended up going on one of my trips to France, and as my friends were off inside the chateau, I ended up seeing an international landscape design expo,” Heath said. “I had such a positive reaction to being there and I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
It wasn’t until her 40s that Heath finally began working toward her goal and attended Radcliffe College in Massachusetts for a certificate in landscape design.
In school, Heath gained experience working for expert landscapers.
After graduation, she saved enough money to start her own business. That is when she met a woman who would lead her on trips to private gardens around the world.
“In every continent, even Antarctica, the landscape can go from land that is completely untouched by man to land that is totally inspired by that landscaper’s personality, which is something I always try to tell my clients: that this should be an expression of who you are, rather than someone else’s because it will not speak to who you are,” Heath said.
Having visited Florida many times, Heath moved to The Villages in her mid-60s with her husband. She considered going forward with her business, but decided otherwise due to the heat and the physical labor required.
Instead, she now focuses on her own garden.
“I started with maybe seven different islands in the back and it evolved from that,” she said.
Heath took inspiration from plants she found abroad, like a type of giant milkweed and Jerusalem thorn tree, which she noticed do well in Florida.
With more time at home in the past couple months, Heath’s garden has blossomed.
“It is probably the thing that’s keeping me sane,” she said. “It’s a place to come to and be reminded that there is a lot of beauty in the world and hope for the future.”
Heath also is a part of the Landscape Garden Club and the Garden Club North. She recommends the Florida Native Plant Society Villages chapter for residents who want to learn how to grow native Florida plants.
Heath’s upcoming trips to Africa and Italy have been postponed, but she is looking forward to the day she can travel again and pursue her passion for plants.
“You spend your whole life learning,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.