Villager Creates Her Own Home Workshop

Rhonda Waters took the opportunity to create her dream workshop when she and her husband decided to build their own home in the Village of Chitty Chatty. Waters is a welder and uses metal working to make art and express herself. Waters and her husband, Jan, built a large garage for their home, which would normally house half a dozen cars. “I’ll get half, and he’ll get half,” Rhonda said. “We can park our cars and have a workspace to explore ideas.” Rhonda has been welding for more than 50 years. She went to school for it and is trained in the art of welding and metal working.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.