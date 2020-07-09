Village Tierra Del Sol resident gets special surprise for 90th birthday

Ninety roses and 90 daisies. To some, this could be the start of a nursery rhyme, but to Rosemary Pluto, it was the start of a very special birthday.
Pluto was treated to roses, daisies, a banner and a golf cart parade in honor of her 90th birthday Monday.
“It was a complete surprise,” said Pluto, of the Village Tierra Del Sol. “I didn’t realize I was so popular.”
Golf carts filled with Pluto’s neighbors and friends drove by her house around 3:30 p.m., honking and whooping to wish her a happy birthday. Along their route, people also dropped off presents in a box at the end of her driveway to maintain socially distant practices.
Pluto sat outside her home, drink in hand and birthday sash on, as she waved and thanked the passersby along with another neighbor, Sande Metzger. Pluto said she couldn’t understand why Metzger was so insistent that the two sit outside on such a muggy day, but she was happy for the surprise she received.
“I’ve been here 20 years,” Pluto said, “and I couldn’t have better friends.”
The roses and daisies waiting inside her home were delivered earlier, a present from her 10 grandchildren.
“It took two men to carry the bouquet in,” Metzger said.
Pluto’s daughters, Michelle and Debra, also put a big sign in her front yard to
celebrate the occasion.
Lynn Pekoe said the idea for the parade happened after the pandemic hit in March. Some of the women in the neighborhood were at a luncheon and decided they needed to plan something for Pluto’s 90th, but plans changed soon after.
“No one could have a party at their houses,” Pekoe said. “But nobody can turn 90 without a party.”
Pluto said the surprise from her friends “is almost better than a party.”
“Everything has been a surprise,” Pluto said. “I feel very loved.”
