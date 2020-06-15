VHS students win art contest

Two Villages High School students submitted winning works in the Congressional Art Contest.
VHS junior Abbie Koubek created a collage showing the Space Shuttle lifting off above the Florida scrub and between clouds at sunrise. She was the Sumter County winner, and her artwork will hang in U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster’s office next to the Sumter County Villages Annex after VHS art teacher Jordann Lenhart has it professionally framed.
VHS senior Naomi Stevenson used alcohol markers for her whimsical illustration of Florida wildlife frolicking on a Florida beach with a setting sun. Once framed, her third-place overall artwork for Florida’s 11th Congressional District will hang in Webster’s main district office in Leesburg, the congressman’s staff said.
The Wonders of Florida was the theme Webster set for this year’s contest, said Cindy Brown, Webster’s community relations representative for Sumter and Marion counties.
This was the first year the charter school entered and the last official project for Lenhart’s students before schools closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, she said.
Students researched wildlife species that are native to Florida, Lenhart said. Stevenson included several, including manatees, turtles, alligators, a dolphin and a shark playing together.
“I love the little hermit crab at the bottom,” Lenhart said. “He’s building a sand castle.”
She said Stevenson used techniques that are often used for comic book illustrators. The alcohol markers give flat layers while allowing colors to blend together.
“My favorite thing is her use of the yellow reflections, an advanced technique,” Lenhart said. The yellow sunset reflects off the turtles, sunbathing manatee and all the other creatures.
Stevenson has since graduated and plans to attend the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota.
Koubek said she is looking forward to the Fine Arts Visual Arts Academy in her senior year at VHS and hopes to join an art club in college while double majoring in American Sign Language and psychology.
While many of her art classmates were depicting wildlife in their entries, Koubek said she wanted to do something different.
“I thought, there’s the Space Shuttle,” she said. “We grew up in school watching it on TV. “
She said she started to draw her whole picture in charcoal but said she didn’t like the way it looked. So, she decided to mix it up.
Using an art knife, she cut out the palmetto scrub in the foreground, leaving tiny paper shreds in the art corner of her bedroom, Koubek said. She painted the sky with water colors and used colored pencils for the shuttle, rocket booster, exhaust and clouds, also cutting out each element with a knife. She built the scene in eight layers.
“I stayed away from alligators because I knew everyone would be doing it,” Koubek said.
Webster announced three overall winners and five county winners over Zoom instead of surprising the students in their classes at school with an announcement they had won.
“Ms. Lenhart said I need to hop on Zoom at this time,” Koubek said. She wondered why because the school year was over. “She said just do it.”
The first place winner’s painting, by Arielle Cooper of Lecanto High School, will hang for one year at the U.S. Capitol. The second place painting, by Emily Ensing of Seven Rivers Christian School, will hang in Webster’s office in Washington, D.C.
Koubek’s artwork is one of five county winners that will hang in the congressman’s corresponding district offices..
