VCS campus parade honors outgoing middle school students

The traditional walk across a stage was substituted for a front-seat cruise around campus. But the message offered Thursday morning at The Villages Charter Middle School was the same. “Our kids are the best,” said Sharis Kirkland, an ESE support facilitator at the school. “They’re super-special and they deserve this.” Kirkland was just one of dozens of faculty members and school administrators on hand to celebrate graduating eighth-graders — the future Class of 2024 — in a car parade that snaked its way throughout the campus.
The soon-to-be high school freshmen rode along a route that wound its way behind the school’s athletic fields before eventually curving through the parent pick-up and drop-off area. Teachers stood all along the circuit offering cheers and words of encouragement — some wearing face paint and school-themed outfits — as they bid farewell to the outgoing eighth-grade class.
“I know all of our teachers and fellow staff really appreciate the opportunity to come out here and do this for the kids,” said Chris Anderson, the school’s athletic director. “Being able to celebrate what they’ve accomplished — even if the times don’t call for what we would normally do — it’s something that we can really appreciate.”
A total of 222 eighth-graders participated in the parade, which took the place of a traditional assembly-like promotion event.
“This is just awesome and I’m really glad we got to do this,” said student Cliff Bridges, who rode shotgun alongside his mother, Heather. “To be able to see all of our teachers again and say goodbye, it’s really special.”
Several vehicles within the parade line featured special hand-painted messages and flew balloons, further cementing the unprecedented celebration into something uniquely its own.
“I thought it was a wonderful idea, and I loved how it was all set up for the kids,” said parent Kerri Privitera, who happily drove with daughter Gia around the parade route. “I really appreciated all the teachers and staff coming out, and all the enthusiasm they showed for the kids.”
After going through and bidding farewell to faculty, the parade route worked its way to the front of the school, where students dropped off their individual Chromebooks — laptops used for remote online learning — and all textbooks. The line concluded with the pickup of an eighth-grade graduation certificate and a socially-distanced photo opportunity with members of school administration.
“Working with these eighth-graders, I was sad to think they weren’t going to have something special because of all this happening,” Kirkland said of the coronavirus pandemic. “So I was excited to hear when we were allowed to do it this way, because they’ve all done an amazing job figuring out how to make it through this.”
The parade was largely the brainchild of Cathy Rowan, one of the school’s three vice principals, who felt celebrating academic achievement with the event was paramount.
“It’s such a crazy time, but to be able to recognize their accomplishments, that was so very important to us,” Rowan said. “We have great kids and we wanted a way that their parents would still be able to participate in this celebration, too. So when I came up with this idea, immediately it was, ‘Let’s do it,’ from all of our teachers and staff.”
Rowan said despite the unconventional finish to the academic year, the experience showcased just how special The Villages Charter School community can be.
”I think the last couple months have proven how much our community can come together to get through something that’s difficult,” Rowan said. “At times, we’ve had a lot of things come our way that we’ve had no control over. But we’ve seen parents do their absolute best to be teachers, our students try their best to still be students, and our teachers have continued to rock it from home.
“And we’re always going to be committed to providing that quality education — no matter how we have to get it done.”
