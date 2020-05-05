Universal theme park brings couple together

When Gail Anderson first saw her would-be husband John at work in 1998, her first thought was, “Who is this new guy?”
Gail and John, of the Village of Fenney, met while working together building Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which opened in 1999. John was an estimator and Gail was an administrative assistant.
“I was working for the largest construction company in the world, which built MGM, which is now (Disney’s) Hollywood Studios,” John said.
Gail had never worked with a construction company before, but when her friend told her about the position, she went in for an interview.
“I ended up being interviewed by a few people, but one of them was John’s old boss,” Gail said. “He asked me how I would handle stress at a construction job and I told him not to worry because I was a teacher for 20 years.”
Gail and John officially met soon after John started in 1998, and they slowly became friends.
Neither had an interest in dating. Both recently had just gone through divorces after more than two decades of marriage. So they hung out as friends among groups.
Then one day in 2001, Gail was going for a jog through her neighborhood.
“All of a sudden while jogging I hear a voice behind me say, “Get a bike,’” Gail said.
The teasing voice belonged to John. John left Universal in 2001, but they still crossed paths through mutual friends.
John and Gail eventually went on their first date that year to nowhere other than Universal.
They got drinks at Pat O’Brien’s and danced at Bob Marley — A Tribute to Freedom before taking a boat ride on the water.
John eventually bought Gail a bike and the two of them rode around the neighborhood together. Things progressed quickly and they got married in 2002. They celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in February.
Their wedding anniversary falls close to both Gail and John’s work anniversaries and John’s birthday. The two of them are used to celebrating those milestones with friends, but had to skip that this year.
Instead, Gail set up a table in their driveway and invited all their friends and neighbors to come by and grab a piece of cake while they wished John a happy birthday.
“One of our neighbors even made a sign using a scarf and some paper letters she cut out,” Gail said. “It was really cool and so nice to see.”
Gail and John said they can’t wait until it’s safe to gather with friends again so they can catch up on the celebrating and good times.
