The Villages Theater Company to stream play

The Villages Theater Company’s production of “Made for Each Other” started out as a script-in-hand performance for actors who had trouble memorizing lines or hadn’t been on stage for a while. However, in a turn of events that director Beth Ely jokingly calls an “amazing ordeal,” the cast and crew found themselves performing the show to a camera lens instead of a live audience.
“We were rehearsing in a very ordinary way at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, and when it closed we attempted to do some work via Zoom, but that didn’t work out,” Ely said.
Problems with power, the internet and computers kept the cast from productive rehearsals, so they planned to resume when recreation centers reopened and then record a video of the show at a recreation center. Then recreation centers closed again.
Ely emailed everyone and canceled the show, but a few days later during a virtual board meeting, TVTC member John Pearson offered to set up the proper equipment and record the show in his home.
“So right there, I made my decision and told everyone via the virtual meeting that we would do it,” Ely said.
They brought the actors into Pearson’s home one-by-one and recorded each part individually, to allow for social distancing.
Ely voiced all of the characters except for the one being recorded over and over again, so that the onscreen actor would have the ability to respond as their character.
The cast still performed with their scripts in hand and wore costumes.
“Everyone enjoyed it immensely, because now we have something in the can,” Ely said. “Now they have something they can present to their friends and relatives and way beyond.”
“Made For Each Other,” is a short play by Simmie Levine about an 80-year-old retired dentist named Pauline and her family.
“She thinks she can do everything well and then realizes she’s looking for the bathroom outside of a convention center in her nightgown,” Ely said. “It’s about how you support elders and not get in their way, but still make sure they’re safe. Her family finds a companion for her that fits her to a T.”
Putting on the show in front of a camera presented new challenges for everybody involved, but Ely said that she enjoyed seeing things come together for the cast members.
“People are so excited and appreciate when they get something right,” Ely said. “I think while we were working, people had ‘aha’ moments, and I was able to facilitate that.”
There will be a one-time stream of “Made For Each Other” at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 on YouTube. Find the link to the stream through TVTC’s website, tvtc.yolasite.com, by clicking “View the Play” on
the homepage.
