Members of The Villages Theater Company were so close.
All four actors in the romantic comedy “Coming Apart” had learned their lines and were off-book when the coronavirus pandemic hit and closed down the recreation centers in March. The play had been scheduled to be presented in April.
“I finally felt I’ve got it, and then the plug was pulled,” Ann Stockton said, laughing.
The play, which is directed by Steve Rubin, has been tentatively pushed back to January.
To keep the lines fresh in her mind during the break, Stockton has been reading the script as if she’s reading a book.
“I don’t sit there going over it line by line,” she said.
Stockton’s character appears on all but six pages of the script.
“I had a lot of memorization to do,” said Stockton, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “It’s a dilly of a script. There’s a lot there, but I love it. I love the challenge. It keeps me going.”
Not only does the script have a lot of lines for Stockton’s character, but the character has three different personalities.
Stockton marked her script with different highlighter colors so she could keep track of which version of the character she was playing, whether it was in the past, the present, or talking directly to the audience.
“If I’m being mad at my husband, when I go to the audience, I have to change personality, try to be nice and explain to them why I’m mad,” Stockton said.
Hank Hartstein had a secondary role in the play, giving him fewer lines to memorize. He hasn’t looked at his lines since the rehearsals stopped.
“I’ve moved the script from the bookshelf to the kitchen counter,” said Hartstein, of the Village of Charlotte. “When the time comes, I’ll start over. Hopefully it’ll be easier the second time.”
In the more than 40 years Hartstein has been involved in the theater world, whether it was a high school or community theater production, “Coming Apart” is the first play that was postponed due to extraordinary circumstances.
“Once you’re in a play, you’re in it,” he said. “It becomes your whole world. There’s quite a lot of people involved. You become a family for a short period of time, then everybody
moves on.”
When Hartstein is learning his lines, he starts with memorizing the first page. Once he has that down, he moves to the second page. After that, he returns to the first page and continues to add another page with each pass.
“You get to know the first few pages really well,” Hartstein said. “It’s just a process of repetition.”
Stockton reads the script to get a basic idea of the character, then goes back to create a background for her role.
“It tells a bit of what it must have been like growing up to be the way (the character) is now,” Stockton said. “I develop a life for her before we see her on stage. I would know why I was reacting a
certain way.
“It helps you to make it more believable for the audience,” she said.
When it comes time to start blocking on stage, Stockton will write down where she is supposed to be when she says a certain line.
Stockton has found that her experience singing in choruses and church choirs, and memorizing the music has helped her in the theater world.
