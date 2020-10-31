The Villages Blues Society Celebrates Three Years of Music

Three years ago, blues fanatics Mark and Marcia Adams held a callout event for a new club which they hoped would help bring more blues music to The Villages.
Mark initially put out 50 chairs for the event, featuring the Bridget Kelly Band. The event turned out to be a bigger success than they imagined and attracted about 200 fellow blues lovers.
Three years later, that club — The Villages Blues Society — has grown to about 1,150 members. On Sunday, club members celebrated their anniversary and reflected on their accomplishments as a group.
Moving to The Villages from Atlanta in April 2017, Mark and Marcia didn’t find the same vibrant blues culture to which they had been accustomed in their former hometown.
At The Villages Blues Society meetings the second Wednesday of every month at La Hacienda Recreation Center, they aimed to help bring that culture to The Villages with live entertainment by blues performers from around the world.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they also added a second monthly live performance on the fourth Monday of every month at Everglades Recreation Center.
Marcia said it has gotten easier to book bands compared to early on.
“One measure of the success is that our phone rings off the hook for bands that want to come and tour Florida and perform for us,” Marcia said.
On Sunday, the birthday celebration began with a toast to the past three years to a COVID-19-limited crowd of 100 members, surrounded by balloons.
The Bridget Kelly Band returned for a performance in tribute to the very first callout event.
One of the group’s big successes was becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliated with The International Blues Foundation in January 2018.
Twice a month, the club has held performances at club member Bob Shea’s home in the Village of Lynnhaven, which they have nicknamed “Shady Oaks Corner.” Proceeds from the tickets go toward The Florida Blues Musicians’ Relief Fund, which the group created to support Florida Blues Musicians who are out of work due to the pandemic and in need of financial support.
“We knew we couldn’t save the blues musicians of the world, so we challenged other blues societies around the country to support their bands,” Marcia said.
Donations to the club also go toward the Florida Blues Society’s scholarship fund, which supports graduating high school seniors who intend to pursue music.
One of those recipients, Trey Wanvig, joined The Bridget Kelly Band onstage Sunday.
Going forward, Mark and Marcia would like to contribute more to those funds, as well as the Handy Artists Relief Trust Fund, which helps provide financial support to blues musicians in need due to health concerns.
Before COVID-19, the club was also in the early stages of discussions about a possible blues festival.
“So, I think (in the) future we’re going to investigate that further. The challenge with that is it’s a lot of work,” Mark said. “So far, it’s been a lot of effort, but it’s been fun work.”
For a list of upcoming blues events, visit thevillages
Staff Writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.