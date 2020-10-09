Tesla owners launch new group to bond with other EV enthusiasts

While Mary Hermann shops, her husband no longer grumbles about the amount of time he waits for her in the car.
A self-described fan of all gadgets, Ed Hermann is completely content to hang out in the 2019 Tesla Model 3 the Village of Gilchrist couple bought 10 months ago.
He enjoys playing games or watching Netflix in the car and was interested in connecting with other excited Tesla owners.
Lucky for the Ed, Village of La Belle resident Angelia Link and a few other Tesla enthusiasts have launched The Villages Tesla Club. It is one of more than 20 other car clubs in the community.
The Tesla group became an official Villages club earlier in the year, but members held the first meeting this month. Now, they’re looking to bring in more members.
“We want to meet with fellow Tesla owners and spread the word about the electrifying experience of owning and driving a Tesla,” said Link, who bought a Tesla seven years ago.
Drivers of non-electric cars might lift the hood of a Tesla, expecting to see an engine, but Teslas operate on electric charge, so that space is empty and referred to as a “frunk,” or front trunk.
And Tesla owners don’t have to worry anymore about timing belts and spark plugs, fuel filters or oil changes. A lot of maintenance also is in the past, just like rising gasoline prices.
And those are just a few things Ken and Mary Kozlowski love about their vehicle.
When the Village of Osceola Hills residents bought a 2020 Tesla Model 3, they were anxious to begin life as first-time electric car owners.
“It feels more like driving a golf cart,” Mary Kozlowski said. “If I take my foot off the brake, the car stops moving.”
She and Ken chose a Tesla over other electric car choices “specifically for the technology.”
The technology she most enjoys is the summon feature.
“If we leave a restaurant and it’s raining, I push a button on my cellphone for the feature,” Mary Kozlowski said. “Then the car drives across the parking lot and stops in front of the restaurant.”
With six sensors strategically placed on both sides of the car exterior, along with forward facing radar, Mary Kozlowski says she is convinced the self-driving car might just be a safer driver than she and Ken.
“The car is actually paying more attention to everything around it than a human would,” she said.
Bonding with other Villagers over Tesla’s fun features is the main point of the new club. It’s almost guaranteed members — like Mary Kozlowski — will gush about their cars.
“Our Tesla is totally amazing and exceeds our expectations,” said.
The next club meeting is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 at Odell Recreation Center. For more information, visit villa
Staff writer Sherri Coner can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or sherri.coner@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.