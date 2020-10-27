Temple Shalom a U.S. top seller of mah-jongg cards

Mah-jongg is one of the most popular games in and around The Villages, with over
75 active social clubs and countless games played at homes and online.
And while the rummy-like game requires players to use tiles, the U.S. version of mah-jongg also includes cards. The National Mah-Jongg League, which produces the cards, changes the game’s rules and hands every year, so getting an updated card at the start of the year is a must-have for Villagers.
And one of the country’s top sellers of mah-jongg cards happens to be located just outside The Villages.
For the last three years, the National Mah-Jongg League has recognized Temple Shalom of Central Florida as one of America’s top card sellers. And as the 2021 card season gets under way, the Oxford synagogue is determined to be on top of the sales chart again, even though the COVID-19 crisis is changing the way sales are made.
“We’ve had to email at least half of last year’s card buyers directly with the order information, which we have never done in the past,” said Carolyn Cass, of the Village of Mallory Square, who serves as co-chair of Temple Shalom’s card fundraising committee with Village of Belvedere resident Ruby Weinstein. “In the coming days, we are sending out 1,200 direct mail letters to the rest of our customers with information on mailing their orders to us.”
In previous years, it was common to see Temple Shalom members sell the cards inside and just outside Recreation Centers where official Villages mah-jongg clubs meet. But the centers are only just reopening after being shut down due to COVID-19, and it’s unclear just how many of the mah-jongg clubs have resumed meeting there. So for that, and other safety reasons, there are no plans for recreation center sales at this time.
Temple Shalom also is hoping to win over new customers who learned the game while stuck at home during COVID-19, playing mah-jongg online through gaming apps and websites.
“Last year, our sales were up from 2018, and we are hoping to stay the course or see an uptick this time around,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing director for Temple Shalom. “Proceeds from card sales stay in The Villages, with monies going to groups and charities that support people in the community, including Cornerstone and Marion Hospices.”
A link to an order form can be found at Temple Shalom’s website at tscfl.org. A small mah-jongg card can be purchased for $9, while a large card costs $10. No orders will be accepted after Jan. 15. For more information, call 352-748-1800 or email tscflmaj@gmail.com.
Congregation Beth Sholom in Leesburg is also selling mah-jongg cards, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Leesburg Food Bank. Orders will be accepted until Jan. 25. To learn more, visit bethsholomflorida.org.
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
