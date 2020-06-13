Taekwondo club continues training outside

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High around 90F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.