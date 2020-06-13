Taekwondo club continues training outside

“Perspiring in the park” seems to be the new motto for Taekwondo club.
The club, which used to meet at 8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, has been meeting at 8:15 a.m. those same three days a week but at Lake Miona Park to fit its socially distanced exercise regime into members’ mornings.
The group is sure to create enough space between members for safety, said Ed Highland, who ran the club’s Wednesday practice. The new outdoor gatherings have been going well, Highland said.
“We go under the shade of the trees and work out for about an hour,” he said. “We had 24 people here today — this time of the year, that’s pretty good because we usually lose our seasonal members.”
Highland, of the Village of St. Charles, started participating in taekwondo in The Villages about seven or eight years ago, he said, though he has been practicing on his own for decades.
The club was founded in 2007 by Drew Loiacono, who said he was inspired by his grandmaster to teach taekwondo when he came to The Villages. After earning his black belt in 1979, four years after he started training, Loiacono said he was committed to continue his taekwondo practice because he can “see the difference taekwondo has made in so many students lives.”
Taekwondo is important for a long and healthy life, said Loiacono, of the Village of Briar Meadow.
The group plans to continue meeting in the park until they are allowed to return to their recreation center. They are all eager to be allowed back, though.
“SeaBreeze Recreation Center is our home base three days every week,” Loiacono said. “It’s our dojang (school), our home.”
Loiacono said returning to the recreation center will be like returning home, but in the meantime, taekwondo students aren’t slacking on their practices.
“It’s a fun group, a dedicated group,” Highland said. “Once people get into it, they’ll pick up taekwondo as a way of life. It gets in your blood.”
Part of the popularity of the club is in its ability to improve memory, agility, muscles, breathing and coordination for its members.
“Taekwondo builds your mind because you’ve got to remember patterns,” Highland said. “If you don’t practice, you lose the skills. You have to practice on your own, too.”
Anyone interested in taking up taekwondo is welcome to attend a practice and watch, Highland said.
“It takes a month or two to get the hang of it,” he said. “It’s not for everyone, but as you progress, it becomes easier, even though the moves become more intense.”
