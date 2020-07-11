Sweet and sassy dancers continue to practice line dancing routines

On Tuesday evening, five women dressed in black T-shirts bedazzled with the word “dance” and black shoes to match put on a performance outside Allamanda Recreation Center.
The women, all members of the Sweet and Sassy line dance team — a performance group that has performed at events on the squares, for resident lifestyle clubs, and pro-bono at places like nursing homes — have continued to practice their line dance routines each week by the recreation center pavilion.
Sweet and Sassy member Joan Chartrand said that while team meetings are at a standstill, she needed to see people again. The Village of Poinciana resident reached out to the group of 18 members to see if any would be interested in practicing in a smaller group. Since then, a handful of members have been meeting once a week at the recreation center.
“I look forward to it,” Chartrand said. “It’s not much that gets you from one week to another, so for me it’s very important.”
Normally they would have the opportunity to practice twice a week or even three times as performances neared.
Co-captain Lynn Yetman said she was disappointed that their scheduled meetings have been canceled along with other scheduled club activity, although she understands the delay.
“I was ready,” she said.
Before practice, members spaced out on the picnic tables and caught up on what they had been up to.
They already had been practicing from home with Facebook Live videos by co-leader and choreographer Christine Bass in preparation for a performance at The Villages Heritage Festival, which they hope will still happen in the fall.
“I found it very difficult to do it where my computer is because it’s small and you’re turning and you get dizzy, so being out in the open at least you feel a little better,” Chartrand said.
Yetman said it’s harder to tell if she has missed a step when she dances alone.
“There’s that, and when you’re in a class dancing there’s an energy that you derive from the whole class,” she said. “(Their) laughter or their comments, the only way I can describe it is there’s an energy that you just don’t get being at home.”
The team reviewed steps from the four routines they had learned.
As the group’s next performance draws nearer, they hope to meet more frequently for practice.
“We don’t have the same commitments but with 18 girls it’s hard to find a time and place that works for everyone,” Chartrand said.
The team is accepting new members with at least beginner-plus line dance experience. New members will be able to join in on the Facebook Live streams.
“It’s a good group — we’re friendly and I think anyone who comes will enjoy it,” Chartrand said.
Interested residents can contact co-leader Faith Schnell at 216-536-3997.
Staff writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
