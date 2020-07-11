Sweet and sassy dancers continue to practice line dancing routines

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 93F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.