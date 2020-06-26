Summerfield church hosts 3-day youth celebration

Last year, young people from Open Door Community Church in Summerfield had the opportunity to travel to Atlanta and participate in the Forward Conference, an annual event that organizers describe as a chance for students to grow in their relationship with Christ.
The church was hoping to visit Atlanta again this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 Forward Conference to shift to an online model.
So Open Door Community took the opportunity to do something about it, planning a three-day youth event at the church that will feature a simulcast of this year’s conference.
“We are calling it a ‘Super Fun Youth Event’ for those ages 11-21,” according to Wendy Bustin Gallegos, assistant pastor for Open Door Community. “Young people have been affected a great deal by COVID-19, particularly being stuck at home these last three months. This is a wonderful opportunity for them to come together again.”
The event, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday, will feature food, drinks, door prizes and guest speakers. Gallegos said attendees can expect to hear Friday from a man who survived homelessness and despair to become a missionary in Africa, while several athletes will drop by Saturday to share their testimonies.
Attendees also will get to watch the 2020 Forward Conference as it happens. This year’s conference, spread over five sessions from Thursday-Saturday, features speakers that include Sadie Robertson Huff (“Duck Dynasty”), Madison Prewett (“The Bachelor”) and author/evangelist Jentezen Franklin. There will also be music from Hillsong Young and Free.
Gallegos said the Super Fun Youth Event is open to young people from the area, including those who attend other churches.
She added that recent high school graduates will be honored during the festivities, since many of them did not have the chance to have a “proper” graduation due to COVID-19.
“We will practice social distancing during our youth event, but this is also an opportunity for the kids to be together again,” she noted. “The pandemic made many people, particularly our young, feel like it was the end of the world. We want them to know that God will be there for them.”
Open Door Community Church is located at 5200 SE 145th St. in Summerfield. The Super Fun Youth Event is free, but registration is required so the church can have enough food and drinks for everyone. To register, call the church at 352-245-1419.
