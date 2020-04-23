Studio Theatre set for livestream of ‘Pygmalion’

After the decision to close The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol during the COVID-19 crisis, artistic director Whitney Morse and her team searched for ways to stay connected with the venue’s audience.
They came up with the idea to livestream table readings of plays, and the first livestream, a reading of George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion” will take place at 1 p.m. Friday on The Studio’s Facebook
page, @TheStudioTheatre
TierraDelSol.
The cast includes Trevin Cooper, Whitney Morse, Joe Llorens, Bobbie Bell, Heather Currie, Nathaniel Niemi, Rachel Whittington, Alyson Johnson and Monica Titus.
“‘Pygmalion’ relates directly to the first show in (The Studio’s recently announced) Season 5, ‘Spike Heels’ by Theresa Rebeck,” said Grace Zottig, stage manager at The Studio and director of “Pygmalion.” “You can see similarities in the character traits across the leading roles, and the overall plot line. ‘Spike Heels’ is a modern retelling of ‘Pygmalion.’”
“Pygmalion” was inspired by Ovid’s “Metamorphoses,” a narrative poem written around 8 A.D. Pygmalion was a sculptor who fell in love with one of his creations and made offerings to Aphrodite so the statue would come to life.
“It is believed that Shaw wrote ‘Pygmalion’ to highlight the need for women’s suffrage, and to expose the facade of the British class system,” Morse said in a statement about the show. “In Shaw’s play, the sculptor is phonetician Henry Higgins, and his ivory is Eliza Doolittle, a cockney flower girl. Higgins believes he can pass her off as a duchess simply by teaching her to speak proper English.”
Zottig said directing a play from the confines of video has been challenging but rewarding.
“There are so many ways for storytellers to continue to create and share art, and The Studio is just at the beginning of figuring out how we want to join this virtual play movement,” Zottig said. “The actors are still able to perform and connect with one another, and I believe our audiences will be able to feel it from home.”
Morse said there are plans for The Studio to do more livestream table reads of plays in the future.
“I hope that watching this reading of ‘Pygmalion’ will inform your future viewing of ‘Spike Heels’ and bring some lighthearted theater into your living rooms,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.