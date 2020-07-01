Single shuffleboarders happy to be socializing with their friends again

For some, shuffleboard is just a game. For others, it’s a means to spend time with friends, especially after months apart.
The Sumter Singles shuffleboard group is back at Lake Miona Recreation Center.
The group is an offshoot of Sumter Singles, a club for divorced, widowed or otherwise single Villagers.
“It’s just our (time) to meet people ... (who are) just looking for an activity and other people to meet and greet,” said shuffleboard group leader Ken Wild. “That’s originally why I joined the singles group.”
When outdoor courts closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members lost their chance to see friends regularly. They also lost the chance to say farewell to seasonal members who left in spring.
Wild, of the Village of Caroline, communicated with a couple members through email, but other than that, lost touch with the group. After a couple months spent at home, he was getting antsy.
“It was just staying at home that was just boring and tiring,” Wild said.
Earlier this month, they got the chance to reunite.
“(We were) just acting friendly and happy to get back because we haven’t seen each other or talked to anybody,” Wild said.
For four weeks, they have been meeting once a week at their regular time on Friday evenings at Lake Miona. Attendance has grown since then, from eight to about 18. They also have gained some new members.
Roz McHugh felt safe coming back since games take place outside. She said some members wear masks.
“It’s not as confined, and I don’t like to be in confined spaces,” McHugh said. “You each have your own space and it seems safe.”
McHugh, of the Village of Caroline, has made a few close friends since she joined a few years ago. She said they have had a chance to catch up on life events, like her recent move.
“Its a social game because you’re together in a group and just having fun and goofing off,” she said.
Wild said much of the conversation revolves around where they will go to eat afterwards.
Lately, their venue of choice has been the Panera Bread at the Lake Sumter Landing.
For the most part, said Wild, games don’t get competitive.
“It’s more of a social event than anything,” Wild said.
The Sumter Singles shuffleboard group meets at 4 p.m. outside Lake Miona Recreation Center. They also meet for bocce at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.