The LaLiPops singing trio aims to create harmony through song.
When two members were recently diagnosed with breast cancer two weeks apart, they showed harmony instead through their continued support of one another.
Donna Francis, B.J. Odendahl and Melody Gardner met singing together in The Villages Pops Chorus, a choir group of about 140 members.
The women first came together as an official trio for Veterans Day in 2019, with The Shades of Blue Big Band conducted by Paul Holtzman.
“He wanted to do a ’40s song, so Donna wrangles B.J. and I together not knowing where it was going to go and it was a great sound,” Gardner said. “It was a great success and we’ve just kind of taken off from there.”
Since then, the trio has performed ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, and recently, ’70s harmonies for resident lifestyle clubs throughout The Villages.
While she was living her passion for singing, Francis had mostly been able to put her family’s history of breast cancer out of her mind.
“I just was floored. I had worried about it all my life and I put it out of my mind with the singing, but it came back like a bad dream,” Francis said.
At a rehearsal in August, LaLiPops members discussed going in for their annual mammogram appointments at rehearsal, hoping it would be business as usual.
After a biopsy, Francis came back with the bad news. Two weeks later, so did Odendahl.
Both women had been diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma — breast cancer.
“It floored the two of us that we would get it at the same time,” Francis said.
In August, both women underwent lumpectomies. Since then Francis has undergone chemotherapy treatments, and Odendahl radiation treatments.
The women have been able to support each other through the process, like when Francis brought a specialized T-shirt to Odendahl before her surgery.
They also have been able to share what they’ve learned.
“(I was able to ask), ‘What did they do to you when you went into surgery?’ Things like that made it easier to know someone else who has been going through it,” Odendahl said.
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Gardner held several driveway concerts primarily on her own while the women recovered, the proceeds from which have gone to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.
In the future, the group will continue donating to the cause, Francis said.
“We’re going to approach our music with a different light, a message of hope that life is worth living and you need to do everything you can to stay healthy,” she said.
Staff writer Liz Coughlin
