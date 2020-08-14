Set designer transforms wooden horses

Gina Ebaugh’s crafty nature has led her down avenues in costume and set design with various artists and theater groups. Even though shows aren’t currently being produced, she’s kept busy with a project of her own: decorating three wooden war horses.
The horses, originally designed and built by KC Productions’ Tim Casey and Bill Tanner for the group’s recent production of “Carousel,” have now found a new life at the hands of Ebaugh.
“‘They were going to be deconstructed, which made me sad,” said Ebaugh, of the Village Santiago. “When the pandemic came, I didn’t have a whole lot to do, so I asked if I could do something with the horses and was given permission to do what I liked.”
Ebaugh set to work decorating the horses. Each has its own theme: Steampunk, Day of the Dead and Archangel Michael.
Ebaugh didn’t purchase anything for the horses, but instead gathered scraps from KC Productions’ warehouse, her own collection of materials and pieces from friends. Over the past few months, she has decorated the horses with everything from paint and faux flowers to Legos, cookie tins, cabinet hinges, wigs, wine corks and tile.
When they’re finished, the horses can be used as scenic pieces on stage for KC Productions and Pro-Am Theatre Arts shows, Ebaugh said.
Ebaugh has been a frequent visitor to KC Productions’ storage warehouses of late, not only because of the horses but because she and other crew members have been reorganizing and preparing for KC Productions’ run of “Grease” slated for January and production of “Mamma Mia!” slated for March.
“Our organizational situation in the sheds is much better than it was before,” Ebaugh said. “That was a project the whole crew worked on.”
In addition to working with KC Productions and Pro-Am Theatre Arts, Ebaugh also designs costumes for entertainer Donna J — The Lady in Black and has worked with resident theater group All About Theater.
Ebaugh prefers to work behind the scenes, and said she has enjoyed the trust that she gets from the people she’s worked with.
“Having worked in theater for years and years, you get lots of experience just from standing backstage,” she said. “You just have to make everyone feel comfortable, and the show will shine. That’s part of the fun.”
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
