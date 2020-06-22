SeaBreeze potters back in action

Quiet hung over the pottery room at SeaBreeze Recreation Center on Wednesday evening as members of the SeaBreeze Potters worked intently on their projects.
For some, this was the first chance members had to see those projects since March when club activity at the recreation center was postponed.
For the past couple of weeks, a handful of members have gratefully returned to the recreation center as arts and crafts clubs meet once again with limitations.
On Peggy Sweet’s table sat a hollow tree log with intricate details like a robin’s nest on top and green vines draping down the sides. The log was part of a larger Peter Rabbit-themed platter for her future great-grandchildren. Sweet had this and other pieces sitting in the back room when the recreation center closed.
“I was afraid it would crack and break on me,” said Sweet, of the Village of Fernandina. “If you let some things sit long enough it will go back to dust if it’s too dry.”
Jo Magram has been a member of the SeaBreeze Potters since the club originated 11 years ago and took over as president in May. The Village of Sunset Pointe resident said the closure of the recreation center in March, while expected, was still disappointing.
Many members had been preparing for their spring show which they typically hold in March.
Hilda Schnurpfeil spread out an assortment of dishware painted in browns and blues with multicolored speckles. In the past couple weeks, the Village of St. James resident had the opportunity to put the finishing touches on those projects after a couple of long months.
“I really missed it,” Schnurpfeil said.
Linda Leonforte smoothed out the beak on a rooster-shaped planter. She had four other planters waiting to be fired in the kiln.
“Not being able to get out and do this stuff was really tough,” the Village of Dunedin resident said.
She was excited when the Recreation and Parks Department announced that arts and crafts activities would resume.
“I had all these ideas in my head for things I could make,” she said.
Magram said only about six or seven members attend at a time, and sessions are limited to two hours compared to the usual four.
She is waiting to see whether they will be allowed to host their fall show in October.
“I’m looking forward to things reopening slowly,” she said. “But more importantly, we’re safe. We just have to take it one day at a time.”
“We have a really great group of people here,” Leonforte said. “We really consider this our family ... that’s why it was so important for us to get
back here.”
