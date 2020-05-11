Rollins the Golden: Puppy raiser spurred by tragedy to train service dogs

On the heels of graduating from college, a brother’s injury led a Villager to teach her German shepherd to help him.
To neighbors looking out their windows, it appears that Cheryl Williams is using her wheelchair to take her dog for a walk.
But the story is much different.
Williams is a puppy raiser through New Horizons Service Dogs in Orange City, and she’s been working with Rollins, a golden retriever, since February, getting him prepared for his work as a service dog with a wheelchair-bound recipient.
Sometimes her therapy Maltese, Elmo, jumps up in her lap during the training. She walks Rollins in the wheelchair, which is a heavy old-fashioned model someone donated to her.
“He’ll get on my lap, and then I’ll go on the wheelchair with the other dog,” the Village of Dunedin resident said. “I’m gonna have some guns on my arms.”
There’s a lot to look at outside for a curious dog, but it’s not a casual stroll.
“You can’t let him pull you,” she said. “(There’ll be) a bunny, a squirrel, and people out and golf carts going by, and the dog has to not be distracted.”
The nonprofit New Horizons trains and places golden retrievers and Labrador retrievers as service dogs to be paired with veterans, people who have disabilities and children with autism. The goal is to help people become independent.
Williams grew up with German shepherds, but her passion for training service dogs grew when she was fresh out of college, when she had a German shepherd of her own.
Her brother, Gary, had broken his neck after diving off a cliff, and she knew what needed to be done. She trained her dog to be her
brother’s service dog.
“(My brother) needed to be more social and he needed to have something or someone with him,” she said. “The German shepherd I had was very sweet and very compliant, and it ended up being a great match.”
When she retired seven years ago, the Village of Dunedin resident made training service dogs a priority. She’s since raised more than a dozen of them, preparing them, in part, by socializing them.
“I take them everywhere with me in The Villages — shopping, classes, social events, book clubs,” she said.
Williams’ work is crucial to the services provided by New Horizons, said Wendy Hartman, assistant director of the organization.
The dogs are bred at New Horizons and the puppies are raised up to eight weeks in Orange City. A Puppy Raiser will then teach the puppy obedience, socialization and commands, until it is four to six months old. Then, the dog goes through the New Horizons Prison Pup Program, in which inmates work on more skills with the dogs.
“It benefits the inmate because it gives him something to do, strive for and work for, and sometimes that’s maybe the best relationship they’ve ever had,” Hartman said.
Toward the end of the dog’s training, it will return to New Horizons and enter advanced training with experts. When the dog turns about 2 to 2 1/2, it is paired with a recipient.
Rollins is in advanced training and working with Williams until he is placed with a recipient, something that is in limbo right now because of the coronavirus. Williams is providing Rollins with care until that happens.
“It’s so important that she has a dog right now who has been trained and is continuing the training,” Hartman said.
She said being a puppy raiser isn’t for everyone. People have to be willing to give the dog up after its training.
“If you have a give-back spirit and you want to serve, this is a wonderful service,” she said. “You get to interact with these wonderful dogs, and at the end you see the fruits of your labor. You get this dog to a home and change this person’s life.”
Applicants undergo a home check and a phone interview for screening, Hartman said. For those interested in a having or raising a service dog, want to volunteer or for information on the services at New Horizons, call 386-456-0408.
