One day, a young Billy Buchanan was listening to Prince when his mom came into the room and said, “You know, Prince is nothing but a mix of Little Richard and James Brown.”
“And she was listing all of these other artists, like Jimi Hendrix,” Buchanan said. “And I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ But then I realized she was right. He took all these influences and made his own thing.”
As a result, Buchanan became really interested in music history, flipping through his father’s records and reading album sleeves.
Now a musician himself, Buchanan covers everyone from Chuck Berry and Michael Jackson to Stevie Wonder and The Temptations. He writes his own songs, too, which are influenced by the large body of soul, rock, country and gospel that he enjoys.
“As long as the music is groovy and cool, people will dance to it,” Buchanan said. “But as an entertainer, I find joy in the chronological aspect of it. We all stand on somebody’s shoulders.”
Buchanan has been performing in The Villages for about a year and a half and has gained a following of fans who come to his gigs at redsauce, Ednas’ on the Green, Havana Country Club, Evans Prairie Country Club and more.
Buchanan found his love for music while he was growing up in Cleveland and watching his mom play the piano at church. He went on to break into Atlanta and Nashville’s music scenes and tour with multiple bands before moving to Florida in 2007.
He now plays all over the state, and The Villages was recommended to him by a fellow musician who thought the audiences would enjoy the type of music Buchanan plays.
He got his first Villages gig at City Fire early in 2019 and it expanded from there.
“It’s all about putting out a good product,” Buchanan said. “People come, the music is excellent, you look nice and be courteous and it pays off.”
Buchanan is thrilled to be able to make a living playing music, especially these days.
“It’s everything I’ve wanted to do,” he said. “It didn’t matter how big or small I was. I’ve played small places and I’ve played coliseums, but it’s all the same to me.”
Buchanan always makes sure to play the hits he knows people want to hear, but he usually throws in a few of his own original songs during performances as well.
“I love songwriting,” he said. “It’s my only way of expressing myself. What most people say to me is that they thought it was a song they didn’t know. When I tell them it’s my song, they’re shocked.”
Buchanan’s original music and dates for upcoming gigs are on his website, billybuchanan.org.
