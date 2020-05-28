Residents touched by neighborhood support

After a weeklong hospital stay in Orlando following surgery on Monday, Mike Novak and his wife, Tina, were surprised to see their front yard decorated with ribbons, balloons and “Welcome Home” signs.
Mike had just endured a procedure that removed parts of his pancreas, intestines and gall bladder after receiving a diagnosis of Stage 1B pancreatic cancer.
During a time when the Novaks experienced as much stress as a family can endure, their neighbors came forward with a strong showing of love and support.
“They really came out to support us,” Tina said.
As Mike healed, parades of people lined the street outside their home to assure Mike that everyone was praying for and cheering him on.
“We’ve lived in a few neighborhoods in Florida and have never seen such an outpouring of love and care,” Mike said. “They call us every day and ask how we’re doing.”
What touched the Novaks the most was hearing from people who they don’t interact with as often or know well.
“We had the people who take care of our lawn and take of our garbage asking about Mike,” Tina said. “The lawn guy said he saw a line of golf carts down the street and wanted to join in the well-wishing.”
Women from Tina’s golf and mah-jongg groups ask about Mike and send him their prayers, even though they’ve never met him.
It was a seemingly normal day in late January when Tina came home from work and said hello to Mike. He was sitting on the couch in the living room and tipped his head up to greet Tina with a kiss.
When Tina got a good look at Mike, she was shocked by his appearance.
“You look as yellow as a banana,” she said. “Are you feeling OK?”
Mike felt fine but his skin, and especially his eyes, Tina said, were tinted by jaundice.
After a few hospital trips and multiple tests, the Village of La Belle residents were informed that Mike had cancer.
A few weeks later was when Mike had the surgery, which only around 20% of pancreatic cancer patients are eligible for, so the Novaks began to feel hopeful.
“Because of the coronavirus outbreak, I had to stay at an apartment near the hospital,” Tina said. “We talked on the phone and video chats to stay together.”
The Novaks’ four children were all planning to visit but had to stay behind as well because of the pandemic.
The La Belle neighborhood made sure the Novaks didn’t feel forgotten about during this ordeal.
Dennis Lyonnais, of the Village of Charlotte, is Mike’s best friend of at least 30 years. Lyonnais calls at least once a day to talk to Mike, see how he’s doing and just let him know he’s there for his friend.
Lyonnais is a member of the Silver Dragons dragon boat team along with Mike, and helped organize the rest of the team for a mini-parade.
Tina’s best friends, Kate and Duane Dilts, of the Village of La Belle, , offered themselves as people to lean on and talk to.
“Kate, [Duane] and Dennis are the people that we update with news and then they help inform the rest of our neighbors,” Tina said.
Kate set up a phone tree to update other neighbors about Mike’s condition to remove that stress from Tina.
“It’s a good thing Tina didn’t have to worry about it, because more than 13 homes were concerned and wanting to know how Mike was,” Kate said. “It shows how truly wonderful they are and how many people they’ve touched.”
The Diltses have been friends with the Novaks since they moved to La Belle five years ago.
“Mike is one of the nicest guys in the world, you never hear a bad thing come out his mouth,” Kate said. “He cares about everybody.”
Mike and Tina credit their neighbors for being selfless, caring and supportive, and say all the praise goes to them.
But their friends say they, the Novaks, are such good people, that they couldn’t help but care and want to lend a hand.
Mike starts cancer treatment today, which will continue for the next six months. The Novaks pray every day for strength and thank God they caught the cancer early and that it can be treated so swiftly.
