Residents support kids at Shriners Hospital

Colorful pillow cases, soft blankets for hospital beds, child-sized quilts with hand-stitched “roads” where Matchbox cars can race from one corner of the fabric to another.
All of these comfort items and more for kids cover the dining table at Jim and Judy Chaffin’s home in the Village of Calumet Grove.
Jim and his buddy, Ken Norris, of the Village of Buttonwood are members of The Villages Shrine Club, which raises funds for Shriners Hospital For Children in Tampa. Their wives, Judy and Sandy, participate in Al Kora Shrine Ladies.
Countless loving hands of helpers work together to create hundreds of baby dolls with tiny blankets to match their dresses, created by big-hearted seamstresses like Merial Heldt of Village of Amelia, Stasia Owczarzak of Village of Hemingway and 110 other members of “Giving Dolls.”
Along with staying busy with Shrine-related projects, Sandy is a member of the Quilting Guild of The Villages chapter the Sterling Stitchers. As the liaison, she keeps communication open between The Villages Shrine Club, Al Kora Shrine Ladies and all quilting and sewing clubs, such as Giving Dolls.
“We have made over 47,000 masks,” Sandy said of Quilting Guild of The Villages members. “(They) are going to hospitals, some for children and some for their families, adults.”
With more than 20 locations around the world, Shriners Hospitals for Children provides pediatric care and invests in research. Each location specializes in a specific area of medical treatment, such as orthopedics, burn care, etc.
“Here, we support Shriners Hospital For Children In Tampa,” Jim said.
Jim said he was excited to join The Villages Shrine Club in 2004 when he and Judy retired and relocated.
“I wanted to give back,” he said. “I started thinking, ‘We’ve had a pretty good life, let’s share it.’”
Jim and Judy drive to Tampa to donate the dolls, blankets and pillows for child patients.
“All you have to do is see one child’s face,” Judy said of giving away the colorful gifts.
Interrupted for a moment, Judy checks her email and smiles at her husband, “That was Merial. They have 155 masks ready for you to mail out.”
When helpers work together, that’s how it goes.
“We have sent 984 masks to Tampa,” Jim said.
