Resident theater groups look ahead to 2021

The cast of The Villages Musical Theater’s production of “The Producers” were backstage putting on makeup and costumes when they got word that their final performance was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“But I tell people, look at it as (glass) half full,” said Bill Krone, the group’s leader. “After all that work, we were able to put on two performances with almost full houses. If things had got bad the week before, we would’ve had nothing.”
Many resident theater groups have had to cancel or postpone shows, but now the groups are finding alternative routes of making theater and looking toward the future.
The Villages Theater Company recently filmed its first virtual show, “Made for Each Other,” which airs at
7 p.m. today via YouTube. People can access the stream through TVTC’s.
The group plans to produce more virtual shows. In mid-October, TVTC will release a stream of “Curve Appeal in The Villages,” an original play by TVTC member Ross Wilkinson.
“It is about two retired teachers who knew each other many years ago and lost touch,” said Judy Prior, president of TVTC. “They reconnect here in The Villages.”
Prior said that the group plans to stream a second production of three 10-minute plays in mid-December.
Prior said if the group can’t start rehearsing by the end of January for spring and summer plays, she will apply for digital licenses so the shows can be streamed.
“With everything that’s come upon us with this virus, we still want to be creative and keep our members active,” said Prior, of the Village of Belle Aire.
SMASH Productions had to postpone its spring performance of “Rhapsody in Rhythm,” a revue of the Gershwin Brothers and Cole Porter, to November.
The group’s producer, Susan Feinberg, said that if the show can take place, the cast is ready to go.
“It’s a fantastic show with some of the best singers and dancers in The Villages,” said Feinberg, of the Village of Pennecamp.
SMASH Productions also is gearing up for 2021 shows, which include “The Sound of Music” and two original plays, one about “The Honeymooners,” and the other a parody of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“The Sound of Music,” which was originally going to run November of this year, is now slated for November of next year, Feinberg said.
“We’re planning to keep the same cast for the adults as long as everyone is still healthy and wants to do it,” Feinberg said. “The children’s roles were not cast yet.”
Feinberg hopes to hold auditions for the other two shows sometime in October.
“The moment we get the go ahead, we’ll do what we can,” she said.
KC Productions postponed its spring production of “Grease” to January, and the group recently held auditions for “Mamma Mia!” which is slated for March.
“We did the auditions at the director’s house,” said Joan Knapton, KC Productions producer. “Everyone wore masks and waited in the car for their turn.”
Members from Knapton’s KC Productions and Alex Santoriello’s Pro-Am Theatre Arts will come together for “Grease” and “Mamma Mia!,” Knapton said.
Knapton said that KC Productions also hopes to put on a revue of Andrew Lloyd Webber music in May and “Godspell” in November.
Sometime in between, Knapton also hopes to put on a small production of “KC in the Park,” which will be a compilation of highlights from the last 10 years of KC Productions’ shows.
“Every show had a specific song that was a showstopper and touched the audience,” said Knapton, of the Village of Belle Aire.
Members of The Villages Musical Theater are looking forward to their spring musical, “Beauty and the Beast.”
Auditions are tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Coconut Cove Recreation Center and 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Paradise Recreation Center. Callbacks are slated for 9 a.m. Sept. 25 at Canal Street Recreation Center.
The dates are subject to change, however, said Krone, of the Village of Liberty Park.
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
