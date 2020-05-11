Resident shares happiness with harmonica groups

By Kristen Fiore
Daily Sun Senior Writer
Harmonicas were fairly popular back in the early ‘50s when John Mooney was in middle school, so he thought he’d try it out.
“There are no musicians in my family, so I don’t know why I thought I needed to do something,” he joked. “But I got a harmonica for about $1, and I would try to mimic what I heard on the radio.”
That didn’t go so well at first, but Mooney kept at it, eventually learning how to play from books he checked out at the library.
“In the Bronx where I grew up, usually every neighborhood had a harmonica player, and I was my neighborhood’s harmonica player,” he said.
More than 50 years later, the same can still be said.
Mooney, of the Village of Belle Aire, leads the Harmonica Band, Harmonica Workshop and a new group, Harmonicas for Health.
Before moving to The Villages, Mooney was still playing the harmonica on and off. He was part of a folk band that played at children’s Masses at a Catholic church in his area.
Mooney and his wife moved to The Villages in 2001, and by 2003, he had taken over the harmonica club.
There are now around 140 people in the club, and Mooney makes musical arrangements and gives people the resources they need to learn the harmonica.
“We form a circle and just have a good time for two hours,” he said.
In the harmonica workshop, members focus on learning about music theory and different keys.
Mooney also recently started Harmonicas for Health, a group that promotes healthy breathing exercises through the use of the harmonica. Additionally, Mooney and several other volunteers sometimes play for Alzheimer’s support groups.
“Every now and then, I might be playing something like ‘Don’t Blame Me,’ and all of the sudden, one of the guys or women will start to sing along,” he said. “It’s a remarkable experience to be able to reach somebody like that.”
Mooney’s groups play a number of genres from jazz and swing to country western and rock.
“It’s hard to keep up with him,” harmonica club member Pete Bronzi said of Mooney. “He’s a tireless worker and a very good example.”
Bronzi enjoys the club because in most places, you don’t find so many harmonica players.
“I’m on an internet board that’s dedicated to the kind of harmonicas we play, and those people are in disbelief that we have this many people who all get together and play twice a week,” said Bronzi, of the Village Santiago.
Bronzi likes socializing with fellow harmonica players and sharpening his skills, and that’s why most
members are there.
“I always have something to do,” Mooney said. “It keeps my head going. Music is a wonderful thing.”
Mooney just wants to do what he can to make a difference.
Years ago, he came across a poem on a plaque in his mother-in-law’s kitchen, and one line has stuck in the back of his mind over the years.
“‘I shall pass through this world once, and any good that I can do, let me do it now, for I may not pass this way again,’” Mooney recalled. “If you can do it, then do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.