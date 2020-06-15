Resident hosts outdoor trivia games at sunset in The Villages

After mass cancellations of events and activities, Ric Mitchell thought he was forced into a long vacation just like everyone else.
But then this retired radio personality decided to think outside the box.
Sunset Trivia is the result of Mitchell rejecting the idea of a buttoned-down community. The trivia is played only outdoors and only at sunset. Participants remain in their nearby driveways or in their golf carts.
Once he realized that a social-distancing safe zone was possible, he already knew that he could fill it with fun and laughter.
As Mitchell, of the Village Santo Domingo, explains game rules, he also passes around wireless tablets to players.
By sunset, the heat of the day lessens and there’s no glare from the sun on tablet screens.
Mitchell also assigns funny songs to trivia teams.
When teams get correct answers, Mitchell blasts their team songs to get the crowd excited.
Fun questions such as; ‘How many sisters does Bart Simpson have?” or “Which hand did Michael Jackson cover with a glove when he performed?” help players find fun moments with one another.
At the same time, there are a lot of very competitive retirees in this community, Mitchell joked.
Mitchell’s creativity also helped a local organization.
When COVID-19 concerns canceled an important event at YOUR Humane Society/SPCA, Mitchell offered a virtual helping hand.
“Ric helped us do our Volunteer Appreciation for Sumter County. He did all of it on Zoom,” said Claudia Labbé fundraising chairman for YOUR Humane Society.
Mitchell’s light-hearted humor and kindness added only positives to the Zoom effort for volunteers, Labbé said.
“Ric puts his heart into what he does,” she said. “He is pure fun, too.”
Mitchell offers different games, such as Jeopardy and Family Feud, but so far Juke Box Bingo is the most popular request.
“People like to sing along,” he said. “And they seem to always know all the songs.”
Through the years, Village of Chatham resident John Chipriano, has hired Mitchell to provide entertainment and promote club fundraisers.
“Ric gets everybody involved,” Chipriano said. “He is creative and personable. He always generates a big crowd.”
Now that Mitchell discovered this new way to merge laughter and lively musical moments with social distancing requirements, he’s helping neighbors get together to have a good time again.
“One of the phrases I hear players say most to each other is, ‘I told you that!’” Mitchell said with a grin.
For more information about Sunset Trivia, call 518-588-0505.
